Emory Men & Women Grab Team Leads After Day 2 of UAA Championships

2025 University Athletic Association Championships

Courtesy: Emory Athletics

The Emory University women’s swimming & diving team used one event title and seven All-UAA finishes to surge ahead Thursday night at the UAA Championships in Atlanta.

Following a strong all-around performance across six events, the Eagles lead the field with 699 points. A closely competitive three-way race at the top sees New York University standing just 22 points behind Emory through two days of action with the University of Chicago in third with 561.5 points.

Freshman Caitlin Crysel excelled on night two for the Eagles as she won the first event championship for Emory on the women’s side this week by touching first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.62.

The Eagles added two top-five finishes in the event to go along with Crysel’s win as senior Rosalie Gaudiani collected the first All-UAA honor of her career by placing third at 2:04.61 and freshman Sophia Joos claimed fifth at 2:05.73. The Eagles tacked on three more scoring finishes in the event, including sophomore Katie Cohen who won the C final at 2:05.99.

Junior Ren Watt opened the evening with the first individual All-UAA performance of the meet for the Eagles as she placed third in the 3-meter with a finals score of 451.05. She improved upon her prelims effort where she finished fifth at 432.10.

The Eagles were able to move into first place at the end of the night in large part because of the 500 Freestyle where Emory had eight swimmers across the 24 finalists positions including four in the A final. Graduate student Penelope Helm came in second place in the event with a time of 4:52.67 with junior Meredith Liu (4th, 4:55.04) and freshman Elodie Mitchell (5th, 4:56.48) adding top-five efforts. Additionally, junior Morgan Main finished seventh at 4:57.23 to round out the A Final participants.

Senior Ava Kennedy also became a first time All-UAA performer with her runner-up finish in the 50 Freestyle, leading five Eagles that finished inside the top-12 overall. Kennedy posted a time of 23.11 followed by sophomore Natalie Boorjian in eighth with a time of 23.76.

All-UAA finishes were turned in during both relay events as well as Kennedy, Crysel, Boorjian and freshman Louisa Wendt were runners-up in the 200 Freestyle Relay at 1:32.61 and Cohen, Crysel, Kennedy and graduate student Megan Jungers were third in the 400 Medley at 3:43.98.

The Eagles also swept both consolation wins in the relays with Joos and juniors Penny Celtnieks, Isabel Huang and Jane Sanderson recording a time of 1:33.59 in the 200 Freestyle and Celtnieks, Wendt, freshman Maddy Lu and sophomore Maren McDonald registered a time of 3:45.65 in the 400 Medley.

The UAA Championships continues Friday with a slate featuring the men’s 3-meter, 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke, 100 Backstroke and 200 Medley Relay.

The Emory University men’s swimming & diving team made a strong push to overtake the overall lead Thursday night as the University Athletic Association Championships continued in Atlanta.

On the strength of two more event titles and a total of three All-UAA efforts, the Eagles hold a slim lead over the rest of the field at the halfway point of the meet. Through two days, Emory stands atop the league table with 575.5 points with UChicago and New York University hot on its heels with 568.5 and 568 points, respectively.

Freshman Ben Pritchard garnered the second event championship of the meet for the Eagles as he pulled off the win in the 500 Freestyle with a winning mark of 4:24.61 – just .27 shy of the UAA record.

Additional All-UAA performances came during the night’s relay events as freshman Zachary Spicer, junior Henri Bonnault, senior Jeff Echols and freshman Colin Zexter threw down a winning time of 3:11.56 to win the 400 Medley and nearly set a conference meet record in the process. At the start of the night, seniors Dylan Yin, Johnny Bradshaw, Nolan Lahmann and junior Patrick Horton were runners-up in the 200 Freestyle, posting a time of 1:20.50 in a championship final that came down to the last few strokes.

After seeing four swimmers finished among the top-15 in the 500 Freestyle, the Eagles earned a large portion of their night’s scoring in the 200 IM and 50 Freestyle events.

In the 200 IM, six Eagles finished inside the top-18 during finals with sophomore McKee Thorsen (5th, 1:48.95) and junior Sven Becker (7th, 1:49.29) reaching the podium. Senior Liyang Sun led a contingent of three in the B final that claimed the top three spots behind his time of 1:49.58.

In the 50 Freestyle, Yin finished on the podium as he took fourth at 20.25 while Bradshaw highlighted three Eagles in the B final as he placed 11th at 20.48.

Women’s Team Standings (Through Event 14)

Emory University – 699 New York University – 667 University of Chicago – 561.5 Washington University in St. Louis – 380 Case Western Reserve University – 350.5 Carnegie Mellon University – 298 University of Rochester – 243 Brandeis University – 176

Men’s Team Standings (Through Event 14)