Colombian Sprinter Isabella Bedoya Commits to SMU (2024)

Isabella Bedoya, who represents Colombia internationally, has committed to swim for Southern Methodist University starting in the fall of 2024. Bedoya is listed as competing for Acuatico del Cafe in Colombia, but has also represented Club Natación Sabadell in Spain.

Bedoya recently competed at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. There, she posted a time of 58.16 in the 100 freestyle (LCM) to place 22nd. She owns a personal best time of 56.16 in the event, which she posted back in March at the Espana Open Absoluto meet in Spain.

She also competed at the World Junior Championships this past September, where she placed 27th in the 50 free (26.62), 31st in the 100 free (57.57), 37th in the 200 free (2:09.51), and 36th in the 50 butterfly (29.35). Bedoya was also an integral part of the Colombian mixed 4×100 freestyle relay, which ultimately placed 11th overall.

Top LCM Times → (SCY Conversion):

50 Free – 26.04 → (22.73)

100 Free – 56.16 → (49.15)

100 Fly – 1:04.22 → (56.59)

Her converted times would have ranked her 2nd on the SMU squad last year, only sitting behind Lucrezia Napoletano in both the 50 free (22.70) and 100 free (48.61). Bedoya will have an immediate impact on not just the individual sprint events, but the sprint free relays as well.

SMU is set to join the ACC conference next season along with Cal and Stanford.

Bedoya is joined by Summer Osborne in SMU’s class of 2028.

