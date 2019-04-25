Collegiate Water Polo Names Conference Stars of Week 13

The women’s collegiate water polo regular season wrapped up with 23 games on Week 13. In addition to the standout offensive efforts, including 51 performances of three or more goals, five conferences named players of the week.

Big West

Player of the Week: Kenzi Snyder, UC Santa Barbara – Notched nine saves and a steal with a .750 save percentage as the Gauchos topped #13 Long Beach State 6-3 on Saturday.

CWPA

Brown’s Dagmara Czajka and Lauren Burns were tabbed as the Player/Rookie of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week respectively for their efforts in the Bears’ 6-4 win over #22 Marist.

Czajka put in two goals and added two assists, two steals and four field blocks. Burns, meanwhile, grabbed 10 saves and notched a .714 save percentage in the win in her ninth double-digit save effort of the year.

GCC

Player of the Week: Annalise Batcheller, Azusa Pacific – Turned in three goals and a steal in an 11-9 senior day win over #25 Cal Baptist on Thursday

MPSF

Player of the Week: Paige Hauschild, USC – Surpassed 100 career goals with a season-high four goal effort in the Trojans’ 9-8 win over #3 UCLA.

Newcomer of the Week: Ryann Neushul, Stanford – Notched five goals as the Cardinal bested #9 UC Davis 24-8 and #20 San Jose State 22-4; put in one goal against the Aggies, before ending the regular season with four scores vs. the Spartans; chipped in an assist and three steals on the week

SCIAC

Offensive Athlete of the Week: Sawyer Bellville, Whittier – Scored nine goals and added five steals and two assists in wins over Cal Tech (19-12) and Redlands (10-7); put in five goals in the win over Redlands and added four vs. Cal Tech

Defensive Athlete of the Week: Morgan Stockham, Pomona-Pitzer – Made 11 saves in wins over Chapman (12-6) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (8-5); registered four saves and a steal vs. Chapman; made seven saves and tallied three steals vs. CMS.