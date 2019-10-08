Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 7 – Oct. 13, 2019

In a battle of ranked teams, the #17/#19 Minnesota Golden Gophers will host the visiting #16/#9 Florida Gators.

We’ve also got the always-entertaining SMU Classic format meet, plus a triangular between Kentucky, Notre Dame and Indiana.

Teams from our preseason Power Rankings (women/men) in action this week:

  • Kentucky (#9w) hosts Notre Dame (an honorable mention for men and women) and Indiana (#12w/#8m) on Wednesday night
  • Minnesota (#19w/#17m) take on the Florida Gators (#16w/#9m) in Minneapolis on Friday.
  • Tennessee (#6w, honorable mention men) travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks Friday.
  • Saturday, Duke (#20w) heads to Florida State for a tri meet with FSU and Virginia Tech (honorable mention for men).
  • In women’s-only competition, #10 USC hosts Utah and #1 Stanford takes on Arkansas.
  • We’ve also got the SMU Classic on the women’s side – usually a very-fast early season meet. This year, it will feature #11 Auburn and #13 Louisville, along with SMU, Miami, Iowa and Northwestern.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Kentucky vs Notre Dame, Indiana 10/9 x x
Georgetown vs Towson 10/10 x x
Pepperdine vs San Diego State 10/10 x
San Diego Intrasquad 10/10 x
Bryant vs Boston College 10/11 x x
Penn State vs West Virginia 10/11 x
Illinois vs Indiana State 10/11 x
Minnesota vs Florida 10/11 x x
South Dakota State vs Nebraska 10/11 x
UCLA vs Utah 10/11 x
UC Santa Barbara vs Utah 10/11 x
Davidson vs. VMI 10/11 x
South Carolina vs Tennessee 10/11 x x
James Madison vs Harvard 10/11 x
Duquesne Team Pentathlon 10/11 x
Army vs UMass 10/11 x x
Campbell vs Liberty 10/11 x
UMBC vs Navy 10/11 x x
Incarnate Word vs Rice 10/11 x
Oakland vs Milwaukee 10/11 x x
Canisius vs Rochester 10/11 x x
Ohio Green vs White Meet 10/11 x
SIU Carbondale vs Valparaiso, Bellarmine 10/11 x x
Boise State vs Wyoming 10/11 x
Colorado State vs Denver 10/11 x
Nevada vs UNLV 10/11 x
College of Idaho vs Idaho 10/11 x
SMU Classic (women) 10/11-10/12 x
Malibu Classic (Pepperdine) 10/11-10/12 x x
Kansas vs Missouri State, South Dakota 10/11-10/12 x x
Rutgers Preseason Tune-Up 10/11-10/12 x
Chick-Fil-A Invite (Fresno State) 10/11-10/12 x
Colgate Invite (Justin Jennings Memorial) 10/11-10/12 x x
Rice Splash Invitational 10/11-10/12 x
Highlander Invitational 10/11-10/12 x
Houston Diving Invitational 10/11-10/12 x
Florida State vs Duke, Virginia Tech 10/12 x x
Pitt vs Duquesne, Villanova, Youngstown State 10/12 x x
Cincinnati vs Michigan State 10/12 x
Northwestern vs UIC, Chicago, Illinois 10/12 x x
Oakland Relays 10/12 x x
UNI vs Nebraska 10/12 x
USC vs Utah 10/12 x
Stony Brook vs Wagner 10/12 x
ECU vs William & Mary 10/12 x x
Butler vs Illinois State 10/12 x
FIU Blue and Gold Alumni-Intrasquad Meet 10/12 x
North Texas Green vs. White Alumni Meet 10/12 x
Stanford vs Arkansas 10/12 x
Drexel Blue vs. Gold intrasquad 10/12 x x
James Madison vs Northeastern 10/12 x
UNCW vs Old Dominion 10/12 x x
Lehigh vs Boston U 10/12 x x
Holy Cross vs Iona 10/12 x x
American vs Loyola 10/12 x x
Campbell vs Asheville 10/12 x
Green Bay vs Western Illinois 10/12 x x
Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs Grand Valley State 10/12 x x
Fairfield vs UMass 10/12 x x
Niagra Alumni Meet 10/12 x x
Bowling Green Jean Campbell Alumni Meet 10/12 x
Akron Alumni Meet 10/12 x
Evansville vs Eastern Illinois 10/12 x x
Boise State vs Idaho 10/12 x
Central Connecticut vs Sacred Heart 10/12 x
Cal Poly Alumni Meet 10/12 x x
Denver vs Colrado Mesa 10/12 x x
Midwest Shootout (Nebraska – Omaha) 10/12 x
CSU Bakersfield vs UNLV 10/12 x x
Logger Relays 10/12 x x
Cincinnati vs Michigan State, Miami 10/12 x
St Peter vs Manhattan, St Francis College, NJIT 10/12-10/13 x

