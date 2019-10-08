College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 7 – Oct. 13, 2019

In a battle of ranked teams, the #17/#19 Minnesota Golden Gophers will host the visiting #16/#9 Florida Gators.
We’ve also got the always-entertaining SMU Classic format meet, plus a triangular between Kentucky, Notre Dame and Indiana.
Teams from our preseason Power Rankings (women/men) in action this week:
- Kentucky (#9w) hosts Notre Dame (an honorable mention for men and women) and Indiana (#12w/#8m) on Wednesday night
- Minnesota (#19w/#17m) take on the Florida Gators (#16w/#9m) in Minneapolis on Friday.
- Tennessee (#6w, honorable mention men) travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks Friday.
- Saturday, Duke (#20w) heads to Florida State for a tri meet with FSU and Virginia Tech (honorable mention for men).
- In women’s-only competition, #10 USC hosts Utah and #1 Stanford takes on Arkansas.
- We’ve also got the SMU Classic on the women’s side – usually a very-fast early season meet. This year, it will feature #11 Auburn and #13 Louisville, along with SMU, Miami, Iowa and Northwestern.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Kentucky vs Notre Dame, Indiana
|10/9
|x
|x
|Georgetown vs Towson
|10/10
|x
|x
|Pepperdine vs San Diego State
|10/10
|x
|San Diego Intrasquad
|10/10
|x
|Bryant vs Boston College
|10/11
|x
|x
|Penn State vs West Virginia
|10/11
|x
|Illinois vs Indiana State
|10/11
|x
|Minnesota vs Florida
|10/11
|x
|x
|South Dakota State vs Nebraska
|10/11
|x
|UCLA vs Utah
|10/11
|x
|UC Santa Barbara vs Utah
|10/11
|x
|Davidson vs. VMI
|10/11
|x
|South Carolina vs Tennessee
|10/11
|x
|x
|James Madison vs Harvard
|10/11
|x
|Duquesne Team Pentathlon
|10/11
|x
|Army vs UMass
|10/11
|x
|x
|Campbell vs Liberty
|10/11
|x
|UMBC vs Navy
|10/11
|x
|x
|Incarnate Word vs Rice
|10/11
|x
|Oakland vs Milwaukee
|10/11
|x
|x
|Canisius vs Rochester
|10/11
|x
|x
|Ohio Green vs White Meet
|10/11
|x
|SIU Carbondale vs Valparaiso, Bellarmine
|10/11
|x
|x
|Boise State vs Wyoming
|10/11
|x
|Colorado State vs Denver
|10/11
|x
|Nevada vs UNLV
|10/11
|x
|College of Idaho vs Idaho
|10/11
|x
|SMU Classic (women)
|10/11-10/12
|x
|Malibu Classic (Pepperdine)
|10/11-10/12
|x
|x
|Kansas vs Missouri State, South Dakota
|10/11-10/12
|x
|x
|Rutgers Preseason Tune-Up
|10/11-10/12
|x
|Chick-Fil-A Invite (Fresno State)
|10/11-10/12
|x
|Colgate Invite (Justin Jennings Memorial)
|10/11-10/12
|x
|x
|Rice Splash Invitational
|10/11-10/12
|x
|Highlander Invitational
|10/11-10/12
|x
|Houston Diving Invitational
|10/11-10/12
|x
|Florida State vs Duke, Virginia Tech
|10/12
|x
|x
|Pitt vs Duquesne, Villanova, Youngstown State
|10/12
|x
|x
|Cincinnati vs Michigan State
|10/12
|x
|Northwestern vs UIC, Chicago, Illinois
|10/12
|x
|x
|Oakland Relays
|10/12
|x
|x
|UNI vs Nebraska
|10/12
|x
|USC vs Utah
|10/12
|x
|Stony Brook vs Wagner
|10/12
|x
|ECU vs William & Mary
|10/12
|x
|x
|Butler vs Illinois State
|10/12
|x
|FIU Blue and Gold Alumni-Intrasquad Meet
|10/12
|x
|North Texas Green vs. White Alumni Meet
|10/12
|x
|Stanford vs Arkansas
|10/12
|x
|Drexel Blue vs. Gold intrasquad
|10/12
|x
|x
|James Madison vs Northeastern
|10/12
|x
|UNCW vs Old Dominion
|10/12
|x
|x
|Lehigh vs Boston U
|10/12
|x
|x
|Holy Cross vs Iona
|10/12
|x
|x
|American vs Loyola
|10/12
|x
|x
|Campbell vs Asheville
|10/12
|x
|Green Bay vs Western Illinois
|10/12
|x
|x
|Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs Grand Valley State
|10/12
|x
|x
|Fairfield vs UMass
|10/12
|x
|x
|Niagra Alumni Meet
|10/12
|x
|x
|Bowling Green Jean Campbell Alumni Meet
|10/12
|x
|Akron Alumni Meet
|10/12
|x
|Evansville vs Eastern Illinois
|10/12
|x
|x
|Boise State vs Idaho
|10/12
|x
|Central Connecticut vs Sacred Heart
|10/12
|x
|Cal Poly Alumni Meet
|10/12
|x
|x
|Denver vs Colrado Mesa
|10/12
|x
|x
|Midwest Shootout (Nebraska – Omaha)
|10/12
|x
|CSU Bakersfield vs UNLV
|10/12
|x
|x
|Logger Relays
|10/12
|x
|x
|Cincinnati vs Michigan State, Miami
|10/12
|x
|St Peter vs Manhattan, St Francis College, NJIT
|10/12-10/13
|x
