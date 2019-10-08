College Swimming Weekly Preview: Oct. 7 – Oct. 13, 2019

In a battle of ranked teams, the #17/#19 Minnesota Golden Gophers will host the visiting #16/#9 Florida Gators.

We’ve also got the always-entertaining SMU Classic format meet, plus a triangular between Kentucky, Notre Dame and Indiana.

Teams from our preseason Power Rankings (women/men) in action this week:

Kentucky (#9w) hosts Notre Dame (an honorable mention for men and women) and Indiana (#12w/#8m) on Wednesday night

hosts and #1 takes on . We’ve also got the SMU Classic on the women’s side – usually a very-fast early season meet. This year, it will feature #11 Auburn and #13 Louisville, along with SMU, Miami, Iowa and Northwestern.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.