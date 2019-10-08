Sandpipers Distance Swimmer Ethan Houck Makes Commitment to Denver for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ethan Houck, the brother of Harvard’s Logan Houck and Cal Poly’s Hailey, has kept the family in Division 1 swimming with his commitment to Denver University for 2020. A distance swimmer like his siblings, Houck will join a Denver team that has absolutely dominated the Summit League since 2014.

“I am both proud and excited to be part of University of Denver’s class of 2024. This University offers me the best of athletics, academics, and comradery that I’ve always wanted in a collegiate program. I can’t wait to be a Pioneer!”

At the 2019 Nevada 3A & 4A State Championship meet, Houck finished 5th place in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyles (1:46.68/4:39.93 respectively). Houck was also the 1,500 LCM freestyle champion at the 2019 CA GWCA Senior Regional Championships (16:30.47) for his club team, the Sandpipers of Nevada; a meet where he also took home bronze medals in the 400/800 LCM freestyles and 400 LCM IM (4:11.90/8:41.79/4:41.48 respectively).

Top Times in Yards:

500 free – 4:36.56

1650 free – 15:40.45

400 IM – 4:03.66

Houck has the ability to make an immediate impact within the Summit League, however, his greatest barrier of entry may just be his own teammates. While his best times in his primary events would place him within the top 6 of the Summit League Championship meet, the only event where he would be the third-fastest swimmer for the Pioneers or better is the 1,650-yard freestyle. He currently joins breaststroker and butterflier Kelby Modene as the confirmed members of the Pioneers’ class of 2024.

Denver has a new head coach this season, Alicia Hicken-Franklin, and this is her first recruiting class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.