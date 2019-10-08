Canadian Madison Archer Commits to the University of New Mexico for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of New Mexico has snagged a verbal commitment from Canadian middle-distance swimmer Madison Archer. A member of the Nepean Kantana Barracudas, Archer has converted times, via the SwimSwam Swimming Times Conversion Tool, in the longer events that are knocking on the door of scoring in the Mountain West for the Lobos.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of New Mexico! The campus and team felt like home immediately, and I knew it was where I wanted to be for the next four years once I stepped on campus! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and friends who’ve helped me along the way! I’m so excited and can’t wait to be a Lobo!”

At the 2019 ISCA TYR Summer Senior Championship meet, Archer took home a bronze medal in the 800 LCM freestyle (9:00.23), won a silver medal in the 1,500 LCM free (17:27.30), and won the 400 LCM freestyle (4:23.21).

Top Times in LCM // SCY converted

200 free – 2:06.99 // 1:51.52

400/500 free – 4:23.31 // 4:55.02

1500/1650 free – 17:21.05 // 17:00.63

100 back – 1:05.27 // 57.72

200 back – 2:21.77 // 2:05.55

With those converted times, Archer would have been the fourth-fastest member of the Lobos’ D-Squad for the 2018-2019 season. Conference champion Adriana Palomino has exhausted her NCAA eligibility, but Archer will be able to train with the other two in her freshman year. She will join fellow distance swimmer Claire Eisele as the confirmed members of the Lobos’ class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

