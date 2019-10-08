Middle Distance Freestyler Grace Miller Commits to Northeastern for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Miller, a senior at Morristown High School and a member of the Morris County Swim Club in Denville, New Jersey, has made her verbal commitment to Northeastern University for the fall of 2020. A middle-distance freestyler, Miller will make an immediate impact for the Huskies both individually and on relays.

Over the summer at the 2019 Speedo Champions Series at Rutgers, Miller took 11th place in the 200 LCM freestyle (2:08.88) and 7th place in the 800 LCM freestyle (9:18.78). At the 2019 Speedo Champions Series – North – Ithaca in the spring, she took 8th place in the 1,000 yard freestyle (10:09.42), 6th place in the 500 yard freestyle (4:56.93), and a pair of 5th place finishes in the 200 yard freestyle and 400 yard IM (1:51.04/4:26.28).

Best Times in Yards:

100 free – 51.84

200 free – 1:50.37

500 free – 4:56.09

Miller’s best times in the 200 and 500-yard freestyles would have been the number one times on the Northeastern team over the 2018-2019 season. She also would have had the fastest split on the Huskies’ 800-yard freestyle relay at the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Championships with her flat start best time. She will join fellow middle-distance freestylers Remi Gucker and Annie Rademacher as well as Nikita Pelletier, Alyssa Reilly, Coco Fraser, and Jane Thompson as the members of the Huskies’ class of 2024.

