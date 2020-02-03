College Swimming Weekly Preview: Feb 3 – Feb 9, 2020

Regular-season dual meets have slowed to a final trickle, but the NCAA’s new trend, First Chance Invites, are flowing full-stream this week.

More and more teams have started kicking off their postseason momentum with early invites – sometimes to run swim-offs for the final spots on their conference travel squads, sometimes to help make relay decisions, but most often, it seems, to capture the all-important momentum factor early in the postseason.

This week, we have major ‘first chance’ meets at Ohio State, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Michigan, among others.

Dual meets wrap up over the next two weeks, and it’s mostly the Pac-12 still competing, owing to their late conference championship schedule. Here are the dual meets to watch this week:

Cal @ USC (men)

Texas @ SMU (women & men)

Stanford @ USC (men)

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.