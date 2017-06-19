Colgate Assistant Coach Justin Jennings Dies

Colgate University assistant coach Justin Jennings has died after complications from cancer.

Jennings served as Colgate’s assistant coach for 3 seasons. Prior to joining Colgate’s staff in 2014, he spent 8 seasons as the head men’s and women’s coach at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Jennings also served as head coach of DePauw University for two years and was also formerly an assistant at Carthage College.

“I never had any reservations about sending athletes out to consider Coe College under Jennings,” said Iowa City Eels Swim Club head coach Donald Spellman. “We were all really glad for him when he made the jump to D1 at Colgate.”

Coe College head coach Brian Ruffles served as Jennings’ assistant coach before he made the move to Colgate. “From the time I met Justin, he served as a mentor and a friend to me. He was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever had the privilege to work with and know,” said Ruffles. “Not only to just me, but the number of other coaches and athletes he has touched throughout his career is incredible. He will be greatly missed.”