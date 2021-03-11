CO Sprinter Keegan Chatham Brings Roster-Leading Speed to Binghamton (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aces Swim Club’s Keegan Chatham has announced his commitment to Binghamton University in New York for fall 2021. He’s a senior at Cherokee Trail High School in Colorado.

I’m very excited to announce my commitment to Binghamton University where I will be continuing my athletic and academic career. I’d like to take this chance to thank all of my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for helping me achieve this goal. Go Bearcats! #committedSW

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.60

100 free – 46.61

200 free – 1:43.29 (1:42.09 alt-adjusted)

100 back – 52.66

200 back – 1:53.77

All of Chatham’s lifetime bests have come in 2021. There haven’t been a Colorado HS Championships since spring 2019, but at the 5A State Meet, Chatham swam in A-finals of the 100 free and 200 free, placing ninth in the latter and tenth in the former.

Last season, Chatham would’ve been Binghamton’s #1 200 freestyler and been among their top sprinters in the 50 and 100 free. He should figure onto their free relays as soon as he gets to campus.

At the 2020 America East Championships, where Binghamton placed second as a team, Chatham would’ve made A-finals in the 100 and 200 free and the 50 free B-final.

