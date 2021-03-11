Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chinese Olympic Committee Offer Vaccines For Tokyo 2020 & Beijing 2022 Athletes

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered to make COVID-19 vaccine doses available to participants at both the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach revealed Thursday.

Bach announced the offer during Day 2 of the 137th IOC Session, being held virtually March 10-12.

“The IOC has received a kind offer from the Chinese Olympic Committee, the host of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Bach said, as reported by Inside The Games.

“The offer is to make additional vaccine doses available to participants for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022. The Chinese Olympic Committee is ready in cooperation with the IOC to make these additional doses available in two ways. “Either via collaboration with international partners or directly in the numerous countries where agreements regarding Chinese vaccines are already in place.

“The IOC will pay for these additional doses of vaccines for the Olympic and Paralympic team. For each of these additional doses, the IOC will also pay for two doses more that can be made available to population in that country.”

Bach, who was officially re-elected as IOC President on the first day of the IOC Session, also said that a significant number of Olympic teams have already received vaccinations in line with their national guidelines.

For more information from Day 2 of the 137th IOC Session, click here.

Verram
20 minutes ago

Free vaccines In exchange for what ?? Sun Yang competing perhaps ?

Last edited 19 minutes ago by Verram
