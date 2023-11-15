Clareburt & Fairweather Lead 8-Strong Kiwi Squad For 2024 World Championships

Swimming New Zealand has revealed its 8-strong roster bound for Doha to represent the nation at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha.
19-year-old Erika Fairweather heads up the women’s squad, with the Fukuoka bronze medalist expected to race the 200m, 400m and 800m free, along as the 4x200m free relay events. Joining her in the latter trio of distances is Eve Thomas, with the 22-year-old also set to compete in the 800m and 1500m free..
Commonwealth Games champion Lewis Clareburt tops the men’s lineup, with the Brisbane gold medalist planning on entering the 200m and 400m IM and 200m fly races for Doha.
Yesterday we reported how Clareburt has changed training homes, leaving his longtime base of Wellington community facility to train in Auckland.
Swimming NZ’s Olympic Program Lead, Gary Francis, says of the squad, “Swimmer for swimmer, this will be one of the strongest squads we’ve taken away in a long time.
“Everyone in this team will have ambitions to make semis and finals in Doha and we’re really looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves against the best in the world.”
At this year’s World Championships, New Zealand placed 18th in the swimming medal with the nation’s sole medal coming in the form of the aforementioned bronze by Fairweather in the women’s 400m free.
- Lewis Clareburt – 200m Individual Medley, 400m Individual Medley, 200m Butterfly
- Laticia-Leigh Transom – 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay
- Erika Fairweather – 200m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay
- Eve Thomas – 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle, 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay
- Caitlin Deans – 1500m Freestyle, 4 x 200m Freestyle
- Cameron Gray – 100m Freestyle
- Andrew Jeffcoat – 100m Backstroke
- Summer Osborne – 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay