Clareburt & Fairweather Lead 8-Strong Kiwi Squad For 2024 World Championships

Swimming New Zealand has revealed its 8-strong roster bound for Doha to represent the nation at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

19-year-old Erika Fairweather heads up the women’s squad, with the Fukuoka bronze medalist expected to race the 200m, 400m and 800m free, along as the 4x200m free relay events. Joining her in the latter trio of distances is Eve Thomas, with the 22-year-old also set to compete in the 800m and 1500m free..