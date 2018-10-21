Claire Adams on UT Women’s Team: “There’s this different vibe” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

TEXAS VS FLORIDA VS INDIANA

Friday, October 19 – Saturday, October 20, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25y)

Live Results

Full Meet Results (PDF)

The two-day double dual meet between Texas, Florida and Indiana is in the books, with the Longhorn women and Hoosier men cruising to a pair of victories after they both got out to comfortable leads on day 1.

WOMEN’S MEET

TEXAS 201, INDIANA 147

TEXAS 222, FLORIDA 126

FLORIDA 198, INDIANA 155

The Longhorn women won four of the six individual swimming events for the session, including seniors Joanna Evans, Remedy Rule and freshman Julia Cook adding to their victories from day 1.

Evans, who won both the 200 and 1000 on Friday, won the 500 free in 4:45.58 with Rule (4:47.57) 2nd, putting up the 3rd fastest time of the season. Rule, the victor in the 200 fly on day 1, won the 100 fly in 53.15, out-touching Indiana senior Christie Jensen (53.16) by .01. Juniors Claire Adams (Texas) and Shelby Koontz (Indiana) took 3rd and 4th in 54.02 and 54.16 respectively.

Cook followed up her 50 free win from yesterday with a big win in the 100, clocking 49.34 to top senior teammate Brooke Hansen (50.32) by nearly a second. Texas had four women go sub-51, with Grace Ariola (50.80) and Anelise Diener (50.95) finishing 4th and 6th, while Florida’s Bella Garofalo (50.38) and Indiana’s Maria Heitmann (50.89) placed 3rd and 5th.

The other individual win for the Longhorns came in the 200 back, where senior Quinn Carrozzatouched first in 1:55.99. Sophomore Evie Pfeifer, who had a win in the 200 IM on day 1 for Texas, took 2nd in 1:57.41, and Gator freshman Mabel Zavaros placed 3rd for the third time this meet in 1:58.50.

With the meet already won, Texas had their 400 free relays scored as exhibition, though they did put up the top two times in 3:18.04 and 3:22.75, the former being the fastest time in the nation. Cook led off in 49.60, and Adams (48.99), Ariola (49.71) and Hansen (49.74) all had fast splits as well. Rule split 49.59 on the ‘B’ relay, while the top split from official winners Indiana (3:22.84) came from Koontz (50.04).

Indiana won the 200 medley relay to start the session off, as Lilly King‘s 26.80 breast split propelled them past Texas by three-tenths, 1:39.35 to 1:39.67, and their other win on the day also came from King in the 200 breast.

The senior went 2:11.32 for the 4th fastest time of the season, improving her season-best of 2:11.63 which had previously stood 4th. Florida freshman Vanessa Pearl placed 2nd in 2:12.72, and the Hoosiers had the 3rd, 4th and 5th place finishers led by freshman Noelle Peplowski (2:13.94).

The only win for the Florida women came in the final individual event of the meet, and it was a 1-2 as junior Kelly Fertel posted the 4th fastest time of the season in the 400 IM in 4:12.25, with Pearl 2nd in 4:15.29.

Alison Gibson (347.15) of Texas topped Brooke Madden (337.70) of Florida to win the 3-meter diving event as well.