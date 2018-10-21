Watch: Race Videos from Day 1 of Texas-Florida-Indiana Tri Meet

Reported by James Sutherland.

TEXAS VS FLORIDA VS INDIANA

Friday, October 19 – Saturday, October 20, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25y)

Live Results

Day 1 Results (PDF)

Day 1 of the annual Texas/Florida/Indiana tri-meet is in the books, and it was the Longhorn women and Hoosier men who steamrolled their way to decisive leads on the scoreboard. The meet is scored in dual meet format, with each team scored head-to-head with the other two.

Indiana leads Texas 114-72 and Florida 119-67 for the men, while the Texas women outscored Indiana 120-66 and the Gators 135-51. The Longhorn men lead Florida 98-88, and the Gator women are up 109-77 over the Hoosiers.

Men’s 200 Free (2 Heats)

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 50 Free

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 100 Back (2 Heats)

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 200 Fly

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM