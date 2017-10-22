Cierra Runge Misses Second Straight Dual Meet for Wisconsin Badgers

Olympian Cierra Runge has yet to suit up in competition for the Wisconsin Badgers this season, as she was again absent Thursday’s at UW’s home opener against Georgia.

Runge did not race at the Badgers’ first meet this fall in Alabama, as they took on Auburn and Tennessee.

Wisconsin has yet to pick up a win this season, though they’ve been without Runge at both meets this year.

Runge swam at the 2016 Olympics for Team USA, earning a gold medal by swimming prelims of the 4×200 free relay. In terms of her NCAA timeline, Runge swam for Cal during the 2014-15 season (and set the NCAA 500 free record that year, which has gone down, since), then announced her intention to transfer to Wisconsin. Following her redshirt 2015-16 season and the Olympics, Runge swam as a sophomore with Wisconsin for the 2016-17 season. She anchored Wisconsin‘s 400 and 800 free relays at NCAAs, lifting them to 8th and 10th, respectively. Her individual swims were well off her lifetime bests, though, and she was unable to score individually.

We reached out to Wisconsin to ask about the absences, and a spokesperson said he wasn’t sure about the absences but was checking.