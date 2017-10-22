Shields: I think We Should Do This More Often (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

  • Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22
  • Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • 25 yards
The second-ever USA Swimming College Challenge kicks off tonight in Los Angeles, CA.  This unique event features some of the top USA National Team swimmers, including professionals and high schoolers against the top stars from the Pac-12 Conference.

100 BUTTERFLY – MEN

Tom Shields, the former US Open record in this event, used his classically great underwaters to win in 45.16, almost a second ahead of any other swimmers.  The Pac-12 blunted Shield’s victory by sweeping the next three spots, thanks to Justin Lynch (46.03), Matthew Josa (46.09), and Zheng Quah (46.31).  USA’s Michael Andrew (46.59), Jack Conger(46.62) and Pace Clark (47.61) took 5th-7th, while Justin Wright rounded out the times with a 48.43.

100 FREESTYLE – MEN

Tom Shields nabbed his second win out of lane 1 in 42.73. USC’s Dylan Carter followed in 42.95, then Daniel Krueger in 43.17, Michael Jensen in 43.22, Samuel Perry and Cameron Craig tied for 5th in 43.61, Matt Grevers was 7th in 43.65, and Ryan Murphy 8th in 44.11.

Korn

Was there prize money or appearance money for the pros?

1 hour 30 minutes ago
paloozas

yes, 500 for 1st, 300 for 2nd, 100 for 3rd, and relay money split.

1 hour 1 minute ago
Years of Plain Suck

Wow! Marshawn Lynch’s fine of $30,000 for leaving the sideline and shoving a ref (“Marshove” Lynch?) is equal to 60 FIRST PLACE FINISHES at this meet!

8 minutes 42 seconds ago
Gator

Tom – agree

5 minutes ago
E Gamble

People tend to forget that Tom Shields does three strokes really well. His fly back and free have always been fire in SCY. Make that paper Tom. 💪

1 minute ago
