Shields: I think We Should Do This More Often (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEET INFO

Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

25 yards

Results on Meet Mobile as “2017 College Challange”

The second-ever USA Swimming College Challenge kicks off tonight in Los Angeles, CA. This unique event features some of the top USA National Team swimmers, including professionals and high schoolers against the top stars from the Pac-12 Conference.

100 BUTTERFLY – MEN

Tom Shields, the former US Open record in this event, used his classically great underwaters to win in 45.16, almost a second ahead of any other swimmers. The Pac-12 blunted Shield’s victory by sweeping the next three spots, thanks to Justin Lynch (46.03), Matthew Josa (46.09), and Zheng Quah (46.31). USA’s Michael Andrew (46.59), Jack Conger(46.62) and Pace Clark (47.61) took 5th-7th, while Justin Wright rounded out the times with a 48.43.

100 FREESTYLE – MEN

Tom Shields nabbed his second win out of lane 1 in 42.73. USC’s Dylan Carter followed in 42.95, then Daniel Krueger in 43.17, Michael Jensen in 43.22, Samuel Perry and Cameron Craig tied for 5th in 43.61, Matt Grevers was 7th in 43.65, and Ryan Murphy 8th in 44.11.