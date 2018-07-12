CHSAA Record-holder Jack Moranetz Switches Commitment to NC State

Lakewood, Colorado’s Jack Moranetz, who had previously expressed his verbal intent to swim for University of Wisconsin, announced he has switched his allegiance to North Carolina State University’s class of 2022. He will suit up this fall with fellow incoming freshmen Curtis Wiltsey, John Healy, Nate Mullens, Nyls Korstanje, Rafal Kusto, and Zach Brown.

“After much consideration, I have decided to switch my commitment to North Carolina State University. Im excited for the opportunity and can’t wait for next year! 🐺♦️”

Moranetz recently graduated from D’Evelyn High School. He won the 100 breast at the 2018 CHSAA 4A Boys Swim & Dive State Championship in May, going 55.83 in prelims to take .17 off the state record. At finals, he was also runner-up in the 200 free (1:42.93) and swam on both freestyle relays (21.87 leadoff, 49.34 anchor). Moranetz does his year-round swimming with Foothills Swim Team. At 2017 Winter Juniors West he was a B-finalist in the 100 breast and a C-finalist in the 200 breast. His best times in those events come from this spring’s Super Sectionals in Austin. He also went PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 200 IM at that meet.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.28

200 breast – 2:00.45

200 IM – 1:53.29

200 free – 1:40.32

