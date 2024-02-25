Chris Guiliano Passes Michael Phelps with 47.49 100 LCM Free at ACC Time Trials

2024 Post-ACC Championship Long Course Time Trials
- February 25th, 2024
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters), Timed Finals
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 ACC Long Course TT Invitational”
After breaking the ACC Record in the 100 yard free twice on Saturday, landing at a 40.62 in the individual event final to become the #3 performer in history, Notre Dame junior Chris Guiliano has proven that sometimes, short course and long course results are heavily correlated.
In a time trial session on Sunday morning, he swam 47.49 in the 100 free in long course meters. That is about half-a-second better than his 47.98 from the mid-season Ohio State Invitational, a time that he also swam at last year’s US National Championships to grab a surprise second individual spot at the World Championships.
Guiliano’s progression in this 100 free has been rather spectacular. Heading into his sophomore year in fall of 2022, when Chris Lindauer was hired as Notre Dame’s new head coach, he had a best time of 50.28 – a respectable time, but one that didn’t show much progress in the almost two years since he swam 50.54 in November 2020 during his senior year of high school.
Guiliano responded to the new coaching staff quickly.
At the US Open in December, he took over a second off that swim to go 49.17. That moved him into another tier of performance, though it didn’t necessarily catch a lot of national attention.
Fast forward 8 months, and at the US National Championships and World Championship Trials, he swam 48.17 in prelims to make the final among a list of mostly more-recognizable names. But he wasn’t done yet – he dropped another two-tenths in the final to finish in 47.98, placing him just .05 seconds behind Jack Alexy, and .01 seconds ahead of Matt King, for an individual swim at the World Championships.
He wasn’t able to hold that speed for Worlds, and placed 18th in 48.41, but that was his learning experience. He’s now showing the ability to go fast over-and-over.
While the US field isn’t getting any lighter (and we still don’t know where Caeleb Dressel is going to be come June), this swim should give him a lot more confidence about his chances at an individual Olympic swim this summer.
He is now the 5th-best US performer ever in the event, passing the legendary Michael Phelps.
Top 10 US Performers, Men’s 100 Free, All-Time
- Caeleb Dressel – 46.96
- Jack Alexy – 47.31
- Dave Walters – 47.33
- Ryan Held – 47.39
- Chris Guiliano – 47.49
- Michael Phelps – 47.51
- Nathan Adrian – 47.52
- Jason Lezak – 47.58
- Maxime Rooney – 47.61
- Zach Apple – 47.69
Oh boy I’m so excited for this summer…….
Hypothetically if the USA has Dressel, Alexy, Held, and Guiliano all at their best in Paris, the men’s 4 x 100 free world record is surely under threat. I can dream, can’t I?
So he’s most likely heavily tapered? And then will taper for NCAA’s… and then will taper for Trials… and then will taper for Olympics…
If I were him/his coaching staff I’d consider not fully tapering for NCAAs. He and the ND team made their statement this year, so why not have your best swimmer play the long game?
Proving over and over again that last summer was no fluke
Lol everyone in that 100 free at trials will have to be fully tapered to give themselves every chance to make the team. That includes Dressel and Alexy cause the competition is fassst
Caleb Dressel will be back to take his no.1 spot, and I don’t see any country beating team USA in the 4X100.
nah
Jeez. He has taken a massive massive leap. The American relay is going to be loaded.
Is he Hispanic? The name gives the impression that he is.
If so, would this record be the fastest ever in hispanics?
Um what? Guiliano is one of the most popular Italian surnames. American education right there everyone😂😂
Guiliano is a misspelling of a popular Italian surname if anything (Giuliano).
Or an Italian name: Giuliano (Julian in English)
The second part of your comment is pretty unnecessary, but I’m going to chalk it up to your undoubtedly criminal lineage, and the fact that you were probably raised by dingos.
Cesar Cielo has been faster
cesar cielo isn’t hispanic 😭😭😭
no 😭😭