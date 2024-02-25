Chris Guiliano Passes Michael Phelps with 47.49 100 LCM Free at ACC Time Trials

2024 Post-ACC Championship Long Course Time Trials

February 25th, 2024

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Timed Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 ACC Long Course TT Invitational”

After breaking the ACC Record in the 100 yard free twice on Saturday, landing at a 40.62 in the individual event final to become the #3 performer in history, Notre Dame junior Chris Guiliano has proven that sometimes, short course and long course results are heavily correlated.

In a time trial session on Sunday morning, he swam 47.49 in the 100 free in long course meters. That is about half-a-second better than his 47.98 from the mid-season Ohio State Invitational, a time that he also swam at last year’s US National Championships to grab a surprise second individual spot at the World Championships.

Guiliano’s progression in this 100 free has been rather spectacular. Heading into his sophomore year in fall of 2022, when Chris Lindauer was hired as Notre Dame’s new head coach, he had a best time of 50.28 – a respectable time, but one that didn’t show much progress in the almost two years since he swam 50.54 in November 2020 during his senior year of high school.

Guiliano responded to the new coaching staff quickly.

At the US Open in December, he took over a second off that swim to go 49.17. That moved him into another tier of performance, though it didn’t necessarily catch a lot of national attention.

Fast forward 8 months, and at the US National Championships and World Championship Trials, he swam 48.17 in prelims to make the final among a list of mostly more-recognizable names. But he wasn’t done yet – he dropped another two-tenths in the final to finish in 47.98, placing him just .05 seconds behind Jack Alexy, and .01 seconds ahead of Matt King, for an individual swim at the World Championships.

He wasn’t able to hold that speed for Worlds, and placed 18th in 48.41, but that was his learning experience. He’s now showing the ability to go fast over-and-over.

While the US field isn’t getting any lighter (and we still don’t know where Caeleb Dressel is going to be come June), this swim should give him a lot more confidence about his chances at an individual Olympic swim this summer.

He is now the 5th-best US performer ever in the event, passing the legendary Michael Phelps.

Top 10 US Performers, Men’s 100 Free, All-Time