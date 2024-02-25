Canadian Jr. National Teamer Julia Strojnowska Commits to Auburn (2024)

Canadian Junior National team member Julia Strojnowska has announced her commitment to Auburn University starting in the fall of 2024. Strojnowska currently attends EBUS Academy and trains with Langley Olympians Swim Club British Columbia.

“I am so beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Auburn University!! I would love to thank all of the people who I have met throughout this process. I couldn’t be more grateful for my amazing coaches, friends and family who have helped me get to this point. I want to give a special thank you to the coaches at Auburn for giving me this wonderful opportunity! I couldn’t be more excited for the next four years at my new home!! War Eagle🦅🧡🧡”

Strojnowska recently earned a bronze medal in the 4×200 free relay at the 2023 World Junior Championships. There, she split 2:01.71 in prelims to help Canada qualify 3rd. Her teammates held that position in the final. She also competed in the 800 free (8:49.17) and 1500 free (17:02.31), placing 13th overall in both.

She also competes in open water, last appearing at the 2022 World Junior Open Water Champs in 2022. There, she placed 21st in the 7.5km race and contributed a leg to Canada’s 14-16 mixed 4×1500 relay, which placed 8th overall.

LCM Converted SCY (Swimulator) 200 free 2:02.49 1:47.65 400/500 free 4:13.66 4:43.89 800/1000 free 8:48.37 10:09.27 1500/1650 free 16:47.54 16:23.24

Strojnowska competes in LCM far more often than SCM. Her converted SCY times would make her a SEC scorer in the 500 and 1650 free, and just outside of a finals swim in the 200 free. She also gives Auburn another potential option in the 800 free relay. Last year, the Tigers had five swimmers in the 1:47 range. Their roster was led by Polina Nevmovenko (1:45.50), who represents Russia internationally. Nemonvenko is a little more sprint oriented, but she holds long course best times of 1:58.94/4:14.02 in the 200 and 400 meter freestyle respectively. If Strojnowska follows a similar trajectory, she is poised to have at least two scoring events come conference season.

Auburn just took home a 4th place finish at the 2024 SEC Championships, their highest finish since 2016. Head coach and Auburn All-American Ryan Wochomurka is in his third season at the program helm.

Strojnowska joins a big incoming class for the Tigers, including Carly Bixby, Sarah Bush, Georgia Colborn, Audrey Crawford, Bella Ekk, Annika Finzen, Taylor Grimley, Izzy Iwasyk, Avery Mehok, Ashlyn Morr, Kate Murray, Audrey Olen, Amie Perna, and Olivia Stewart.