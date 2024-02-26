Alex Walsh Passes Kate Douglass as Winningest ACC Championship Swimmer Ever with 26 Titles

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Defending Champions: NC State men / Virginia women
University of Virginia senior Alex Walsh has surpassed her former collegiate teammate Kate Douglass for the most event titles in conference history.
Douglass, who finished her college career last season, won 25 career ACC titles, and on Saturday night, Walsh won her 26th career title.
While the ACC’s public record books don’t rank all-time event winners, but according to research done by UVa’s sports information department, they were the two winningest swimmers in the conference’s history.
Under current rules, the maximum possible conference championships a swimmer can win in a four year career is 28. While Walsh is entitled to a 5th year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 waivers, most of the Cavaliers’ star swimmers have ceded that opportunity to shift their focus away from college swimming.
Walsh has been a perfect 7-for-7 in her last three ACC seasons, and has won all 16 relays in which she’s raced. The only blemishes on her resume came during her freshman season, when she won the 200 IM, was 3rd in the 200 back, and was 4th in the 100 breast.
Both swimmers got wins across a number of different events. The most noticeable difference between their runs is that Douglass more often swam the leadoff leg of free relays, while Walsh was more commonly off a rolling start.
If Walsh were to come back for a 5th year, she might set a record that would never be broken. Even if she doesn’t come back – with Stanford and Cal joining the ACC next year, the conference becomes even deeper, and going on these kind of dominant runs will become tougher.
But for now, we enjoy a Virginia team that is on as good of a run as any college team we’ve seen in the modern era. That these two could somehow overlap and not interfere with each others’ individual wins (in spite of swimming similar races) shows the incredible depth of this Virginia team.
Alex Walsh‘s Wins
|Event
|Time
|Leg (if a relay)
|2021
|800 free relay
|1:43.19
|2nd
|2021
|200 IM
|1:51.53
|2021
|200 free relay
|21.09
|4th
|2021
|400 medley relay
|51.57
|Backstroke
|2021
|400 free relay
|47.22
|4th
|2022
|800 free relay
|1:41.63
|4th
|2022
|200 free relay
|21.38
|2nd
|2022
|200 IM
|1:52.38
|2022
|200 free
|1:42.28
|2022
|400 medley relay
|49.59
|Butterfly
|2022
|200 breaststroke
|2:03.02
|2022
|400 free relay
|46.72
|2nd
|2023
|200 medley relay
|26.1
|Breaststroke
|2023
|200 free relay
|21.3
|4th
|2023
|200 free
|1:41.63
|2023
|100 breast
|57.64
|2023
|400 medley relay
|57.45
|Breaststroke
|2023
|200 breast
|2:03.68
|2023
|400 free relay
|47.07
|4th
|2024
|800 free relay
|1:41.23
|2nd
|2024
|200 free relay
|20.82
|3rd
|2024
|200 IM
|1:51.76
|2024
|200 fly
|1:49.16
|2024
|400 medley relay
|49.13
|Butterfly
|2024
|200 breast
|2:02.24
|2024
|400 free relay
|47.05
|3rd
Kate Douglass‘ Wins
|Event
|Time
|Leg (if a relay)
|2020
|200 medley relay
|22.33
|butterfly
|2020
|200 IM
|1:51.36
|2020
|200 free relay
|21.75
|1st
|2020
|100 fly
|50.83
|2020
|400 free relay
|47.77
|1st
|2021
|200 medley relay
|20.49
|freestyle
|2021
|200 free relay
|20.95
|1st
|2021
|200 IM
|1:50.15
|2021
|100 fly
|48.84
|2021
|400 medley relay
|48.25
|butterfly
|2021
|100 free
|45.86
|2021
|400 free relay
|46.35
|2nd
|2022
|200 free relay
|21.1
|1st
|2022
|50 free
|21
|2022
|200 medley relay
|20.54
|freestyle
|2022
|100 fly
|49.86
|2022
|400 medley relay
|46.25
|freestyle
|2022
|100 free
|46.81
|2022
|400 free relay
|47.02
|1st
|2023
|200 medley relay
|20.49
|freestyle
|2023
|200 free relay
|20.95
|1st
|2023
|200 IM
|1:50.15
|2023
|100 fly
|48.84
|2023
|400 medley relay
|48.25
|butterfly
|2023
|100 free
|45.86
|2023
|400 free relay
|46.35
|2nd
Amazing
So she’s won 26 of her 28 ACC swims, is undefeated the past three years at the conference championships, and never swam what is arguably her best collegiate event — the 400 IM.
Crazy.