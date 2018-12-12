Chinese Women Crack Asian Record Once Again In 4×50 Medley Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

The Chinese women broke the Asian Record in the 4×50 medley relay once again in the final, winning silver behind the United States in a time of 1:44.31.

That time broke their record of 1:45.53 set in the prelims, and they’re now almost two seconds under what the record was coming into the meet. The time had stood at 1:46.15, set by the Chinese team at the 2014 World Championships in Doha.

They swam the same four swimmers as the prelims, with three of them going faster than they did in the morning. Fu Yuanhui was four-tenths faster on back, Suo Ran was was almost seven-tenths better on breast, and Wang Yichun was 0.26 faster on fly. Suo has now been on the last three Asian Games record setting relays. A look at the splits is below:

China, 2018 SC Worlds (Prelims) China, 2018 SC Worlds (Finals)
Fu Yuanhui – 26.66 Fu Yuanhui – 26.20
Suo Ran – 30.31 Suo Ran – 29.63
Wang Yichun – 25.10 Wang Yichun – 24.84
Wu Yue – 23.46 Wu Yue – 23.64
1:45.53 1:44.31

The U.S. ended up breaking the world record with their gold medal victory in a time of 1:42.38.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!