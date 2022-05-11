Chase Kreitler on His Vision for Pitt, Learning From Eddie Reese & Dave Durden

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Chase Kreitler has had an amazing 2022, and we’re just 5 months in. His Cal team won an NCAA title, he and his wife celebrated the birth of their first child, and this spring he was named the new Head Coach at Pitt. Somehow he still made time to talk with SwimSwam about all of it.

Many people may remember that he took paternity leave this winter before the birth of his son, JD. That’s a unique move in an industry where some coaches barely take any time off. Chase has no regrets and that kind of life balance is an important example in our sport, where there is no off season. Luckily Chase had the support of Cal head coach Dave Durden, just one of the many coaches he’s worked with in his impressive career so far.

From Peter Linn at Michigan State, to Eddie Reese at Texas, Tracy Slusser and Greg Meehan at Stanford, and most recently Durden at Cal, Chase has worked with some of the best. He talks about what each one has taught him as he steps into his first head coaching role. He talked about his vision at Pitt and why it was an opportunity he didn’t want to pass up. This is a great chance to learn from one of the brightest young coaches in the sport.

