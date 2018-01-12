Chase Kalisz: “When I Dove in, I Was So Excited” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 400 IM:

Pro Swim Series Record: Chase Kalisz, 4:09.43, Atlanta 2017

World Champions Chase Kalisz raced to a new Pool Record to win his signature 400 IM, finishing just over a second shy of his own Pro Swim Series Record. His 4:10.80 tonight cleared his own former Pool Record of 4:11.51. Kalisz was head and shoulders above the field, dominating by over 8 seconds as Anton Ipsen was the only other swimmer to break 4:20. Ipsen and bronze medalist Tristan Cote were within a few tenths of each other until Ipsen pulled ahead on the free leg. Daniel Sos (4:22.01) and Jacob Foster (4:23.72) battled for the 4th place spot, with Sos using his closing freestyle speed to get the job done.