Le dieci Cose che i Non Nuotatori Non Capiranno Mai del Nuoto

National Teamer Gunnar Bentz Will Return to Competition on Saturday The Georgia senior is scheduled to swim in the team’s dual meet against LSU on Saturday in Athens.

2018 Pro Series – Austin: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap Day 2 of the Pro Series will feature the 100 back, 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 free, 200 IM, and 800 free.

Mizzou’s graduate, NCAA All-american Nadine Laemmler retires German Nadine Laemmler has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. Laemmler was a student athlete at the University of Missouri (Columbia,…

Joseph Schooling Will Not Be Competing At 2018 Commonwealth Games Joseph Schooling has decided to focus on the NCAA Championships and opt out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Chase Kalisz: “When I Dove in, I Was So Excited” (Video) World Champion Chase Kalisz raced to a new Pool Record to win his signature 400 IM, finishing just over a second shy of his own Pro Swim Series Record