Charlotte Bonnet and Jeremy Desplanches Highlight France’s City of Melun Meet

10th National Meeting of the City of Melun

May 13-15, 2022

LCM (50 Meters)

Results

The City of Melun, about an hour outside of Paris, hosted its 10th annual National swimming meet this past weekend.

Highlighting the women’s side of the meet was Charlotte Bonnet. Bonnet won the 200 freestyle in a 1:59.56 and the 200 IM in a time of 2:14.89. Her 200 freestyle was slightly off what she went at the French Championships at the beginning of April as she won in a 1:56.47 there.

Bonnet represented France at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There she finished 13th in the 200 freestyle (1:57.35) and 15th in the 100 freestyle (54.10). Bonnet also represented France at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and is highlighted by a bronze medal finish in the 4×200 freestyle relay.

Also highlighting the meet was Cyrielle Duhamel. Duhamel was second behind Bonnet in the 200 IM touching in a 2:16.05. This was around her prelims time from the French Championships as she went a 2:16.01 there before swimming a 2:14.19 to win the event in finals. She swam the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to finish 11th in a 2:10.84.

Duhamel picked up wins this past weekend in the 50 freestyle (26.59), 100 breaststorke (1:11.02), 100 butterfly (1:01.75), and 200 backstroke (2:20.32).

Melora Trompette also picked up multiple wins at the meet. The teenager won the 100 freestyle (57.09), 50 backstroke (29.76), and 100 backstroke (1:04.60). She also finished second in the 200 freestyle touching in a 2:06.73.

Fellow teenager Luna Letocart was dominant in the distance events. Letocart won the 400 freestyle in a 4:32.51 and the 1500 in a 17:55.41.

Laura Barreau picked up wins in the 50 (33.05) and 200 (2:36.19) breaststroke. Both were slightly off of what she went at the French Championships where she swam times of 32.78 and a 2:31.17, respectively, in finals.

Other Women’s Event Winners include:

800 Freestyle: Margaux Hocquard, 9:24.09

50 butterfly: Lily Avrard, 28.57

200 butterfly: Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh, 2:20.85

400 IM: Melanie Lenoir, 5:05.81

Highlighting the men’s portion of the meet was Enzo Tesic. Tesic won the 100 freestyle in a 50.09 and the 200 freestyle in a 1:49.69. His 200 freestyle was just off of what he went at the beginning of April while at the French Championships. There he was third in a 1:48.02. He did not compete in the 100 freestyle there.

Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches also highlighted the meet. He won the 200 IM in a 2:03.57 and the 200 breaststroke in a 2:16.17. His 200 IM time was slightly off his time from the French Championships as he won in a 1:59.12 there. Desplanches won a bronze medal in the 200 IM swimming a 1:56.17 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Also winning multiple events was Kacper Pastula. Pastula won the 50 backstroke in a 26.54 and the 100 breaststroke in a 1:02.81. Both were just off of what he swam at the French Championships in April.

Clement Henry almost swept the butterfly events as he won both the 100 in a 55.14 and the 200 in a 2:06.35. He did not compete in the 200 butterfly at the French Championships but he was seventh in the 100 butterfly there with a 54.65. Jean-Marc Delices won the 50 butterfly in a 24.48.

Other Men’s Event Winners include: