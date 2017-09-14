We Changed Things Up | Vlog 01

We’ve changed things up a bit with this weeks video. Over the weekend we took a trip to Minnesota to work on a project (TBA) and, of course, do some stroke clinics. Decided to try something new by Vlogging our way through the trip and giving you a better idea of the sights and sounds behind the scenes in the normal day of the Phlex crew.

First off, you should see the place we were staying at! Right on the heart of Lake Minnetonka, we had to take advantage of the beautiful surroundings by doing a quick stroke clinic on drafting for open water and triathlon training. The main point of drafting is to simulate race conditions where you are in a pack of swimmers. It is much more energy efficient to stay in a pack feeding off of a swimmers hip on behind their feet than racing off to swim solo.

We show a demonstration of these skills and a lot more in this weeks video. We’d love to hear your thoughts on the Vlog style episodes in the comments below! What did you like/not like? What would you like to see? Also, leave us some some Q&A comments below and maybe YOU can be featured in our next video! Stay Tuned!

Subscribe Here! ► https://www.youtube.com/c/Phle xSwim

Follow us on:

Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/phlex swim/

Twitter ► https://twitter.com/phlexswim

Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/phle xswim/

Music by mtbrd and Joakim Karud

See More Phlex Swim Channel Videos Here: