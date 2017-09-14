Swimquaintences goes to Rice University (Video)

What’s a Swimquaintence?

Whether you’re an athlete, coach, or parent, you’re at the pool for hours a week. Practice, meets, volunteering… you put in some serious time. And during that time, you meet other people who are putting in their time. Swimquaintences. We all have them.

While in Houston, Swimswam took a trip over to Rice University’s campus. While there, we asked them about their swimquaintences. If you’re swimming in college, you’ve been around the block in the swimming community. You know people, you’ve seen faces. You definitely have a few swim stories up your sleeve to share, which the girls at Rice certainly did.