Swimquaintences goes to Rice University (Video)

What’s a Swimquaintence?

Whether you’re an athlete, coach, or parent, you’re at the pool for hours a week. Practice, meets, volunteering… you put in some serious time. And during that time, you meet other people who are putting in their time. Swimquaintences. We all have them.

While in Houston, Swimswam took a trip over to Rice University’s campus. While there, we asked them about their swimquaintences. If you’re swimming in college, you’ve been around the block in the swimming community. You know people, you’ve seen faces. You definitely have a few swim stories up your sleeve to share, which the girls at Rice certainly did.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »