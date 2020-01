Champions Swim Series 2020: La Entry List Completa

Full Entry Lists for 2020 FINA Champions Series Released 71 athletes will compete across 4 days for over $2 million in prize money at the 2020 FINA Champions Series in China, including 12 races for Katinka Hosszu.

FINA Annuncia Altri 21 Partecipanti Alla Champions Swim Series La FINA ha annunciato altri 21 atleti partecipanti alla Champion Swim Series 2020.In totale i nuotatori invitati alle due tappe sono dunque 31

Danas Rapsys, Xu Jiayu among Latest FINA Champions Series Invitees Danas Rapsys, above, touched 1st in the 200 free at the World Championships last summer before being disqualified for a false start.

FINA Announces 10 More Names for 2020 FINA Champions Series Triple Olympic champion Ryan Murphy is among the latest 10 swimmers announced by FINA for the 2020 Champions Series that begins next week.