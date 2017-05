Championnats de France Schiltigheim : A quoi peut-on s’attendre dans la 3e journée

Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Guy Tries Fly, Thrives Maybe the most impactful international development of the past week was James Guy’s successful branching out into the butterfly races.

Jeremy Desplanches Lowers Swiss National Record in 400 IM to 4:13.11 Swimming at the French Elite Nationals with his French club team, Olympic Nice Natation, Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches destroyed his own Swiss national record in the 400m IM by 2.45 seconds.

Australia’s National Sports Plan Pitches Lottery Funding Concept Looking at the UK’s lottery funding model as an example, Australia is headed towards that direction.