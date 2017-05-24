SwimSwam Pulse: 63% Predict Ledecky To Win Pro Swim Series

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the winner of the women’s Pro Swim Series points:

RESULTS

Question: Which woman will win the 2017 Pro Swim Series?



Almost two-thirds of respondents predicted Katie Ledecky to win the 2017 Pro Swim Series, despite Melanie Margalis holding a 6-point lead with two stops to go.

Ledecky’s support isn’t just due to her popularity, though. She’s certainly got momentum on her side, nearly passing Margalis after not swimming the first two stops of the series, which conflicted with college season. Ledecky scored 18 points in Mesa and 15 in Atlanta to jump to 33. Margalis stands at 39, but has only scored 6, 6 and 8 in her last three outings after a huge 19-point tour opener in Austin.

Hali Flickinger is just 4 points behind Ledecky and 10 back of Margalis, but pulled just 5% of votes. She didn’t compete in Mesa but had a nice 11-point outing in Atlanta. Just a handful of voters thought an outside candidate would win. Simone Manuel is coming on strong like Ledecky, but only has 23. Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey and Louisville pro Kelsi Worrell are the next in the point standings.

You can see the full point standings here. Our next poll asks for predictions on the men’s winner. We’ve included the top 10 in points below for reference:

Rank Athlete Points 1 Chase Kalisz 38 1 Josh Prenot 38 3 Daiya Seto 32 4 Jacob Pebley 26 5 Nathan Adrian 18 6 Park Tae Hwan 15 7 Michael Andrew 14 8 Anton Ipsen 13 8 Joao de Lucca 13 8 Nicolas Fink 13 8 Tom Shields 13

