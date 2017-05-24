SwimSwam Pulse: 63% Predict Ledecky To Win Pro Swim Series

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the winner of the women’s Pro Swim Series points:
RESULTS
Question: Which woman will win the 2017 Pro Swim Series?
- Melanie Margalis – 29.3%
- Katie Ledecky – 63.0%
- Hali Flickinger – 5.3%
- Other – 2.3%
Almost two-thirds of respondents predicted Katie Ledecky to win the 2017 Pro Swim Series, despite Melanie Margalis holding a 6-point lead with two stops to go.
Ledecky’s support isn’t just due to her popularity, though. She’s certainly got momentum on her side, nearly passing Margalis after not swimming the first two stops of the series, which conflicted with college season. Ledecky scored 18 points in Mesa and 15 in Atlanta to jump to 33. Margalis stands at 39, but has only scored 6, 6 and 8 in her last three outings after a huge 19-point tour opener in Austin.
Hali Flickinger is just 4 points behind Ledecky and 10 back of Margalis, but pulled just 5% of votes. She didn’t compete in Mesa but had a nice 11-point outing in Atlanta. Just a handful of voters thought an outside candidate would win. Simone Manuel is coming on strong like Ledecky, but only has 23. Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey and Louisville pro Kelsi Worrell are the next in the point standings.
You can see the full point standings here. Our next poll asks for predictions on the men’s winner. We’ve included the top 10 in points below for reference:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Points
|1
|Chase Kalisz
|38
|1
|Josh Prenot
|38
|3
|Daiya Seto
|32
|4
|Jacob Pebley
|26
|5
|Nathan Adrian
|18
|6
|Park Tae Hwan
|15
|7
|Michael Andrew
|14
|8
|Anton Ipsen
|13
|8
|Joao de Lucca
|13
|8
|Nicolas Fink
|13
|8
|Tom Shields
|13
Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to predict the men’s Pro Swim Series points champ:
I am surprised it isn’t 100% for Katie. She is going to Santa Clara and points are doubled for Nationals. Melanie isn’t going to Santa Clara. The good thing is Katie can’t accept the BMW or the money I don’t think so it looks like a race for the car is still on!