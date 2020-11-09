Chad le Clos Will Get a Butterfly Skins Chance in Match #9 of 2020 ISL Season

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 9

After sweeping the men’s and women’s medley relays, the defending ISL champions Energy Standard earned the right to choose both ‘skins’ events strokes in Match #9 of the 2020 ISL season.

Match #9 Skins Races

Men’s fly (Energy Standard)

Women’s free (Energy Standard)

With a 65.5 point lead ahead of 2nd place Tokyo Frog Kings, a lead that should grow on day 2, Energy Standard will win the meet regardless of the ‘skins’ outcome barring a disaster scenario.

The two events that really didn’t make sense for them to choose on the men’s side would be backstroke, where their top finisher Evgeny Rylov was just 5th in the individual on Monday, and freestyle, where their go-to Florent Manaudou is taking a rest for this meet.

In their last meet, Energy Standard chose breaststrokes. Even without their top swimmer Ilya Shymanovich winning the final round of that skins race, he still scored the most points by being aggressive and taking the Jackpot points in the opening round.

But with Iron’s Emre Sakci swimming so well, and Iron’s coaching staff possibly learning from Energy’s tactics, that wouldn’t have been a given in the rematch.

See also: Is Lilly King Swimming the Skins Events Wrong?

So they’re instead giving one of their superstars Chad le Clos the chance. He won the 100 fly by half-a-second on Mondayin 49.33, though Iron’s Nicholas Santos (49.87). Le Clos has improved every meet and that 100 fly is a new season-best for him.

So, while he’s certainly not guaranteed a victory, he does have some momentum here.

Le Clos did swim skins in Match #6, but it was a freestyle event. He was 6th in the prelims round, ending his meet.

Other challengers will include Tokyo’s Takeshi Kawamoto, who was only another tenth behind Santos in the 100 fly and is also very good in the 50.

The women’s choice was really not a difficult one. With Sarah Sjostrom looking back on form and winning the individual 50 free in 23.42, plus Femke Heemskerk taking 3rd in 23.74, the freestyles should maximize Energy Standard’s total points.

That does, however, mean that Ranomi Kromowidjojo of Iron gets a shot. She has been very good in skins throughout her career, including beating Sjostrom in their lone head-to-head skins matchup in Season 1.