Max Litchfield Returns, Manaudou And Morozov Out – ISL Match 9 Day 1 Entries

2020 International Swimming League – Match 9

Lanes

Tokyo Frog Kings – Lanes 1 & 2

Energy Standard – Lanes 3 & 4

Iron – Lanes 5 & 6

Toronto Titans – Lanes 7 & 8

Monday marks another ISL doubleheader day with Matches 9 and 10 being swum concurrently. We will see a lot of the same match-ups as Match 7, where Energy Standard, Team Iron, and the Toronto Titans competed alongside DC Trident. The big difference here are the Tokyo Frog Kings.

One significant change is that Florent Manaudou and Vlad Morozov are not on the roster for Day 1. Typically Manaudou dominates the 50 free for Energy Standard, but today Sergey Shevstov is racing in his place. Morozov has also won the 50 free for the Tokyo Frog Kings before, and today he is replaced by Shinri Shouri.

Another change is that Energy Standard’s Max Litchfield is back, racing in the 200IM and the 400 free today. He was out of match 6 and 7 due to “undisclosed illness.”

One key event to watch for is the 200IM where Kosuke Hagino will face Max Litchfield and Iron’s Leonardo Santos. Tokyo is currently undefeated on both the men’s and women’s side in the 400IM with Hagino and You Ohashi for the women. Both swimmers have had strong races in the 200IM as well and Ohashi will go head-to-head with the Iron Lady, Katinka Hosszu, in the event today. Ohashi has won 2 out of 3 200IM’s so far, losing only to Melanie Margalis (CAC.)

Swimmers Out and Relay-Only By Team:

Energy Standard Out

Florent Manaudou

Andrius Sidlauskas

Tamara van Vliet

Lucy Hope

Energy Standard Relay-Only

Kregor Zirk

Ben Proud

Simonas Bilis

Imogen Clark

Pernille Blume

Iron Out

Kristof Milak

Oussama Sahnoune

Mireia Belmonte

Alina Zmushka

Iron Relay-Only

Artyom Machekin

Thom de Boer

Clement Mignon

Valerie Van Roon

Isabella Hindley

Tokyo Frog Kings Out

Vlad Morosov

Kosuke Matsui

Ai Soma

Anna Ntountounaki

Tokyo Frog Kings Relay-Only

Naoki Mizunuma

Bradley Tandy

Catherine DeLoof

Aya Sato

Tomomi Aoki

Toronto Titans Out

Andriy Govorov

Eli Wall

Emily Overholt

Jhennifer Alves Conceicao

Toronto Titans Relay-Only

Brent Hayden

Yuri Kisil

Blake Pieroni

Julie Meynen

Rebecca Smith

Claire Fisch

Follow along with our live recap here as the ISL’s 3rd doubleheader day kicks off with Match 9.