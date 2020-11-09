Max Litchfield Returns, Manaudou And Morozov Out – ISL Match 9 Day 1 Entries

2020 International Swimming League – Match 9
- Monday, November 9th: 10AM – 12 noon CET (4AM – 6AM U.S. Eastern, 6PM – 8PM Japan)
- Tuesday, November 10th: 10AM – 12 noon CET (4AM – 6AM U.S. Eastern, 6PM – 8PM Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: Energy Standard/Iron/Tokyo Frog Kings/Toronto Titans
Lanes
- Tokyo Frog Kings – Lanes 1 & 2
- Energy Standard – Lanes 3 & 4
- Iron – Lanes 5 & 6
- Toronto Titans – Lanes 7 & 8
Start Lists
Monday marks another ISL doubleheader day with Matches 9 and 10 being swum concurrently. We will see a lot of the same match-ups as Match 7, where Energy Standard, Team Iron, and the Toronto Titans competed alongside DC Trident. The big difference here are the Tokyo Frog Kings.
One significant change is that Florent Manaudou and Vlad Morozov are not on the roster for Day 1. Typically Manaudou dominates the 50 free for Energy Standard, but today Sergey Shevstov is racing in his place. Morozov has also won the 50 free for the Tokyo Frog Kings before, and today he is replaced by Shinri Shouri.
Another change is that Energy Standard’s Max Litchfield is back, racing in the 200IM and the 400 free today. He was out of match 6 and 7 due to “undisclosed illness.”
One key event to watch for is the 200IM where Kosuke Hagino will face Max Litchfield and Iron’s Leonardo Santos. Tokyo is currently undefeated on both the men’s and women’s side in the 400IM with Hagino and You Ohashi for the women. Both swimmers have had strong races in the 200IM as well and Ohashi will go head-to-head with the Iron Lady, Katinka Hosszu, in the event today. Ohashi has won 2 out of 3 200IM’s so far, losing only to Melanie Margalis (CAC.)
Swimmers Out and Relay-Only By Team:
Energy Standard Out
- Florent Manaudou
- Andrius Sidlauskas
- Tamara van Vliet
- Lucy Hope
Energy Standard Relay-Only
- Kregor Zirk
- Ben Proud
- Simonas Bilis
- Imogen Clark
- Pernille Blume
Iron Out
- Kristof Milak
- Oussama Sahnoune
- Mireia Belmonte
- Alina Zmushka
Iron Relay-Only
- Artyom Machekin
- Thom de Boer
- Clement Mignon
- Valerie Van Roon
- Isabella Hindley
Tokyo Frog Kings Out
- Vlad Morosov
- Kosuke Matsui
- Ai Soma
- Anna Ntountounaki
Tokyo Frog Kings Relay-Only
- Naoki Mizunuma
- Bradley Tandy
- Catherine DeLoof
- Aya Sato
- Tomomi Aoki
Toronto Titans Out
- Andriy Govorov
- Eli Wall
- Emily Overholt
- Jhennifer Alves Conceicao
Toronto Titans Relay-Only
- Brent Hayden
- Yuri Kisil
- Blake Pieroni
- Julie Meynen
- Rebecca Smith
- Claire Fisch
Follow along with our live recap here as the ISL’s 3rd doubleheader day kicks off with Match 9.