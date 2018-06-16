Chad le Clos Out-Duels Laszlo Cseh in 100 Fly in Italy

ROSSINI SWIM CUP -PESARO

15/17 GIUGNO 2018

Vasca Lunga 50 metri – Parco della pace Pesaro

In a big battle between veteran butterfliers, Chad le Clos beat Laszlo Cseh in the 4-swimmer men’s 100 fly final on Friday at the Rossini Swim Cup in Pesaro, Italy. The race, which didn’t happen until around 10PM local time, also featured Hungarian team Nandor Nemeth and Italian Eugenio Vecchietti.

In the middle of the pool, where the focus was, Le Clos opened in 25.0 to a 25.2 for Cseh, a marginal lead for the 2012 Olympic Champion in the 200 fly. The second half, though, is where the South African Le Clos made his hay: he split 27.39 while Cseh faded in 28.49.

The final times saw Le Clos in 52.44 and Cseh behind in 53.70.

Cseh also swam the 50 free on Saturday in 23.98 and the 50 back in 26.39; Le Clos was was entered in both events but scratched out of prelims.

Both swimmers cruised to 24-highs in the 50 fly on Saturday morning in prelims, with Cseh also swimming a 2:02.50 in the 200 IM in Saturday’s prelims.