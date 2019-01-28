Celebrity Big Brother Season 2: Episode 5 Live Recap

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER – SEASON 2
- January 21 – February 13, 2019
- Channel: CBS
- Start Time: 8 PM ET (Sunday, January 27th will be at 10)
- Primer / Full Cast
Last episode, it was revealed that Former Trump White House Advisor Anthony Scaramucci was not actually a contestant on the show, and was rather serving as a subject for a challenge. After much deliberation, and a fairly dramatic vote, Jonathan Bennett was evicted from the Big Brother House, leaving Ryan Lochte without what was likely his closest ally. In a bit of better news for the 12-time Olympic medalist, Lochte and fellow Olympian Lolo Jones appear to be mending their relationship, after it had become rocky during the first few episodes.
LIVE UPDATES
- “Now the game starts!”, Lochte is really gtting into the spirit of the game.
- Lochte is now betting on Joey winning Head of Household this week, because he feels Joey is his only chance to reamin safe again this week.
- Ryan is now dressed as a rock star, switching careers maybe???
- Lochte gets to run the challenge this week, because he can’t become the HoH again this week
- “This competition would have been perfect for me. I love heavy medals“
- Lolo drops out of the challenge. Joey, who is Ryan’s best bet to remain safe, is still in
- Kato wins the HoH, and having made deals to protect multiple people, it appears Lochte may be in serious danger of being put on the block this week
- Lochte: “I could be going from I wanna rock, to I’m on the block”
- “I am 90% sure I’m going on the block”
- Kato: “Ryan makes an interesting offer, but he is the biggest threat in this house. If I can take him out here, I might do it”
Today (January 27th) is US Olympic Head Swimming Coach Greg Meehan’s 43rd birthday! Many happy returns.
You know who else has their birthday today? That’s right: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (b. 1756).
We know Greg is pulling for Lochte. And if Mozart were alive today, he’d be cheering for Ryan too!