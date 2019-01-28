Tennessee Tops Georgia in Hard-Fought Battle in Knoxville

Tennessee v. Georgia

Saturday, January 26th

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

Dual meet format

Scores Women: Tennessee 170, Georgia 140 Men: Tennessee 156, Georgia 144



Women’s Recap

The Tennessee Volunteers, ranked 6th in our December power rankings, took down the #14 Georgia Bulldogs in a meet that saw both squads play to their strengths.

Madeline Banic and Bailey Grinter split 23.91 and 22.39 on the fly and free legs of Tennessee’s medley relay, as the Vols’ A team touched almost a second and a half ahead of Georgia’s squad, winning in 1:39.11

Tennessee elected to leave sprint star Erika Brown off that relay, and she responded by winning all three of her individual events, going 21.87/49.05 in the sprint freestyles, and 52.22 in the 100 fly, plus she led off Tennessee’s 400 free relay in 48.32.

Georgia also got a triple, courtesy of Courtney Harnish, who swept the middle/distance freestyle event with times of 1:46.99/4:47.84/9:41.46. The Bulldogs also got a strong showing in the 200 fly, historically one of their specialities, from freshmen Dakota Luther and Olivia Carter, who went 1-2 with times of 1:56.38 and 1:56.92.

Men’s Recap

The Volunteers opened things up with a 1:26.52 victory in the 200 medley relay. Recent addition Michael Houlie continues to look like he’ll be an instant-impact swimmer for Tennessee, as he split 23.83 on the breaststroke leg. Houlie would go on to get a 53.11 victory in the 100 breast.

Just as they did on the women’s side, the Vols left their best sprinter, Kyle Decoursey, off of the medley relay. Once again, that worked out well, as they didn’t need him to win the medley relay, and he won the 200 free (1:37.68) and 50 free (19.91) before settling for a 2nd-place finish in the 100 fly, behind teammate Alec Connolly (43.94 to 44.43).

Camden Murphy and Andrew Abruzzo led the Bulldogs with a pair of victories each. Murphy swept the butterfly events with times of 47.55/1:47.09, while Abruzzo scored wins in the 500 free (4:22.96) and 200 IM (1:47.87).

Georgia Release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Georgia swimming and diving teams were swept by Tennessee in the final Southeastern Conference dual meet of the year on Saturday at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center.

The No. 12 Lady Bulldogs (2-3, 2-2 SEC) fell to the No. 13 Lady Volunteers 170-130, while the 12th-ranked Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2 SEC) lost to No. 9 Tennessee 156-144.

“We knew coming in here that Tennessee is always good this time of year,” Senior Associate Head Coach Harvey Humphries said. “They have a great coaching staff and they are swimming well. It was a great meet for us to be going to and racing at. The one thing I can say about our group is that every time they go up against a really good team, they never back down. They raced well. This is going to serve us well going into the end of the year.”

Georgia had 13 first-place individual finishes, accumulated by four women and five men.

Courtney Harnish was a triple winner for the Lady Bulldogs as she claimed the 200, 500, and 1,000 freestyle races. In the 1,000, Harnish notched a new career-best time of 9:41.46 to move into ninth on Georgia’s top-10 list. She also touched the wall first in the 200 (1:46.99) and the 500 (4:47.84).

Danielle Della Torre claimed victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.69. Dakota Luther took first in the 200 butterfly, stopping the clock in 1:56.38. McKensi Austin won the 3-meter springboard with 313.13 points.

Camden Murphy and Andrew Abruzzo each won two events to pace the Bulldogs.

Murphy led a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 butterfly, stopping the clock in 1:47.09, followed by Clayton Forde (1:47.69) and Luke Durocher (1:48.84). Murphy also claimed first in the 100 butterfly in 47.55.

Abruzzo anchored Georgia’s 500 freestyle sweep as he claimed first in 4:22.96, followed by Reed (4:23.67) and Knoxville native Walker Higgins (4:27.88). Abruzzo claimed the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:47.87. James Guest (1:49.87) and Jack Dalmolin (1:51.89) claimed second and third, respectively.

The Bulldogs went 1-2-3 in the 1,000 freestyle with Greg Reed finishing in 9:02.68, followed by Abruzzo (9:08.06) and Kevin Miller (9:13.12). Javier Acevedo claimed victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 47:49. Guest touched the wall first in the 200 breaststroke, stopping the clock at 1:57.54.

Georgia will return to Athens for the regular-season finale and Senior Day meet with Emory on Saturday, Feb. 2. Georgia will be hosting the SEC Championships Feb. 19-23 at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Tennessee Release

