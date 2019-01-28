Tennessee Tops Georgia in Hard-Fought Battle in Knoxville

Tennessee v. Georgia
- Saturday, January 26th
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
- Dual meet format
- Scores
- Women: Tennessee 170, Georgia 140
- Men: Tennessee 156, Georgia 144
Women’s Recap
The Tennessee Volunteers, ranked 6th in our December power rankings, took down the #14 Georgia Bulldogs in a meet that saw both squads play to their strengths.
Madeline Banic and Bailey Grinter split 23.91 and 22.39 on the fly and free legs of Tennessee’s medley relay, as the Vols’ A team touched almost a second and a half ahead of Georgia’s squad, winning in 1:39.11
Tennessee elected to leave sprint star Erika Brown off that relay, and she responded by winning all three of her individual events, going 21.87/49.05 in the sprint freestyles, and 52.22 in the 100 fly, plus she led off Tennessee’s 400 free relay in 48.32.
Georgia also got a triple, courtesy of Courtney Harnish, who swept the middle/distance freestyle event with times of 1:46.99/4:47.84/9:41.46. The Bulldogs also got a strong showing in the 200 fly, historically one of their specialities, from freshmen Dakota Luther and Olivia Carter, who went 1-2 with times of 1:56.38 and 1:56.92.
Men’s Recap
The Volunteers opened things up with a 1:26.52 victory in the 200 medley relay. Recent addition Michael Houlie continues to look like he’ll be an instant-impact swimmer for Tennessee, as he split 23.83 on the breaststroke leg. Houlie would go on to get a 53.11 victory in the 100 breast.
Just as they did on the women’s side, the Vols left their best sprinter, Kyle Decoursey, off of the medley relay. Once again, that worked out well, as they didn’t need him to win the medley relay, and he won the 200 free (1:37.68) and 50 free (19.91) before settling for a 2nd-place finish in the 100 fly, behind teammate Alec Connolly (43.94 to 44.43).
Camden Murphy and Andrew Abruzzo led the Bulldogs with a pair of victories each. Murphy swept the butterfly events with times of 47.55/1:47.09, while Abruzzo scored wins in the 500 free (4:22.96) and 200 IM (1:47.87).
