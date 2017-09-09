Celebrate the Life of Coach Don Watkinds on October 21st

Renowned coach Don Watkinds passed away on July 27th, leaving behind a legacy that included success at every level: from local and state meets to the Paralympics Games.

Watkinds served as the president of the San Diego Swim Coaches Association, was the chairman for Disability Swimming on the San Diego Imperial Board of Directors, and was on the USA Swimming National Disability Committee. He received numerous awards for his work, including the 2005 USA Swimming National Disability Swimming Service Award.

On Saturday, October 21st, friends, family, colleagues and swimmers are invited to celebrate his life at the Kearny Mesa Recreation Center in San Diego (3170 Armstrong Street, San Diego CA 92111).

Attendees are encouraged to share a story about Don’s sense of humor, describe or even demonstrate his brutal swim and dryland workouts, or come dressed up like him and tell his signature jokes.

View the event flyer here and RSVP to Gail Dummer at dummer[at]msu.edu if you’d like to attend.

If you’d like to honor his legacy in another way, organizers recommend you either donate to the Challenged Athletes Foundation in Don’s name, or donate to Wave House San Diego Swim Team’s GoFundMe page. The team is struggling to raise pool dues in his absence.

You can donate to the foundation here, or the GoFundMe campaign here.