Connecticut Free/Flyer Jack Gray Verbally Commits to UConn

Jack Gray from Trumbull, Connecticut has announced his intention to swim for the University of Connecticut beginning in the fall of 2018. Gray is a senior at Trumbull High School and he swims at Westport/Weston Family Y Swim Team.

“The moment I stepped on Campus, I knew that it was the place I wanted to spend the next four years. The team as a whole was very supportive of each other in and out of the pool which is exactly what I wanted. The academic supports that UConn offers is over the top, which will help me succeed as a student! Additionally, the direction that the program is heading towards under the guidance of Coach Chris, Coach Tim, and Coach Christa made me have an even bigger desire to commit to UConn. I am very excited to attend UConn to be apart of such an amazing up and coming program! Go Huskies!” [sic]

Gray specializes in freestyle and butterfly. He competed in the 200/500/1000 free and 100 fly at the 2017 Short Course YMCA Nationals in April, finishing top-16 in the 200/1000 freestyles and top-24 in the 500. He went lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200/500/1000/1650, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM during his junior year. Gray’s long course season culminated in top-5 finishes in the 200/400/800 free, and top-24 in the 50 free and 100/200 fly, at the Connecticut Swimming Senior Championships. He earned PBs in the 50/100/800 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

His top SCY times are:

200 free – 1:40.48

500 free – 4:33.71

1000 free – 9:24.58

1650 free – 15:59.05

100 fly – 51.83

200 fly – 1:56.16

