Cascade Swim Club Hires David Orr as New Head Coach

Cascade Swim Club of Seattle, Washington has hired David Orr as their new executive director and head coach (EDHC). Head age group coach Lisa Pace had been the club’s interim head coach since Tom Pardee left.

Orr comes to Seattle after coaching at Sunkist Swim Team in Jackson, Mississippi since 2010. At Sunkist, Orr was named 2014 Age Group Coach of the Year by Mississippi Swimming and has coached the team to seven consecutive LSC championship titles. Orr also guided the team to 5 USA Swimming national #SwimBiz awards, including Marketing Club of the Year 3 years in a row in 2015-2017.

Coach Orr also holds an ASCA Level 5 coaching certification and has participated in national and zone level diversity camps.

“I am thrilled to join the Cascade family and humbled to have been selected for this tremendous opportunity to work with such a strong team of committed swimmers, coaches and parents,” Orr shared in Cascade’s official press release. “I’m eager to make a splash and get on deck next week with this amazing group of swimmers and great coaches.”

Entering their 60th year, Cascade Swim Club is one of the largest clubs in the Pacific Northwest Swimming LSC, with over 700 swimmers training at 7 different locations.