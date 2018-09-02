Lewis University Brings In 4 Transfers for 2018-19

Roger Karns, Head Swimming Coach at Lewis University, will welcome four transfers to Romeoville, Illinois this fall: Ianthe Van Der Westhuizen, Daniela Navarrete, Guillaume Bolivard, and Helio Meggiato Pereira. Two are transfers from Indian River State College and two are from Limestone College, which announced the elimination of their swimming program last spring.

Lewis competes in the Great Valley Lakes Conference; the men’s team placed 7th at last year’s conference meet while the women were 8th.

Van Der Westhuizen is from Randfontein, South Africa. She swam two seasons at Indian River where she was a 5-time NJCAA champion. She won the 500/1000/1500 freestyle events in 2017 and the 200 fly and 1650 free in 2018. Moreover, she was a CSCAA Scholar All-American in 2017.

Top SCY times:

500 free – 5:00.13

1000 free – 10:22.78

1650 free – 17:21.29

100 fly – 57.63

200 fly – 2:08.16

Daniela Navarrete

Navarrete hails from Panama where she is a member of the Panama National Team. She competed for her country at the 2016 at the Central America and Mexico Championships and at the 2016 Central America and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships. At Limestone she placed 2nd in the 200 fly, 3rd in the 100 fly, and 4th in the 50 free at the 2018 Conference Carolinas Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.52

100 free – 53.54

100 fly – 59.54

200 fly – 2:16.12

Originally from Guadalupe, Bolivard spent two years at Indian River and was a member of back-to-back national championship teams. Bolivard was named the College Swimming Conference Swimmer of the Week for January 9, 2018. He had four top-4 finishes at the NJCAA championships in 2017 with a 2nd in the 100 IM, a third in the 50 back, and fourths in the 50/100 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.24

100 free – 44.81

50 back – 23.43

100 fly – 49.67

Helio Meggiato Pereira

Meggiato Pereira comes from Brazil by way of Limestone College. A strong sprinter and breaststroker, he will join the team as a graduate student.

