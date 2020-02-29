Carson Foster Swims 1:58 in 200 IM in “Semi-Finals” of Trials Simulation

2020 Ohio MAKO Senior Meet
- February 28th-March 1st, 2020
- Corwin Nixon Aquatic Center, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
- LCM (50m)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 OH MAKO Senior Meet”
Step 2 of US National Teamer Carson Foster‘s plan to test his Olympic Trials strategy this weekend at a meet in Oxford, Ohio is complete via a 1:58.83 in the finals of the boys’ 200 IM on Friday evening.
That swim follows a 2:00.27 in prelims on Friday morning.
As SwimSwam reported earlier, Foster is testing his racing strategy in a prelims-semifinals-finals format this weekend, even though there is no semi-finals at this weekend’s meet. He will race a 200 fly prelim on Saturday morning, and presuming he qualifies for a final (which he should), he will swim the finals of the 200 fly as a 200 IM to get the morning-evening-evening swim cadence that he would experience if he advanced to the finals at this summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials.
In 2016, it took a 2:01.96 to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 200 IM and 1:59.86 to qualify for the finals of the men’s 200 IM. The top 2 finishers at that meet were Michael Phelps in 1:55.91 and Ryan Lochte in 1:56.22. So far, Foster is ahead of that pace in each of his first two swims.
Finishing 2nd in that race was 15-year old Spencer Aurnou-Rhees of the Ohio State Swim Club in a new lifetime best of 2:05.70. That time improves his position as the fastest 15-year old in the country this season, leaving him now more than two-and-a-half seconds clear of any other American 15-year old.
Other Friday Winners:
- 16-year old Nyah Funderburke from the Ohio State Swim Club won the women’s 100 back in 1:03.19. That totals to almost a 2.2 second drop across prelims in finals and lands her as the 15th-best American 16 & under so far this season.
- University of Cincinnati senior Blake Hanna, the runner-up at last week’s AAC Conference Championship meet, made the trek north for this meet and was rewarded with a lifetime best of 56.37 to win the men’s 100 back final. That (along with a 56.47 in prelims) dips him under the Olympic Trials standard. He already had a standard in the 200 back.
- 18-year old Maya Geringer won the women’s 400 free free in 4:24.93, which is a new best time.
- University of Cincinnati swimmer Michael Balcerak won the men’s 400 free in 4:03.44.
- 16-year old Martina Peroni won the women’s 200 IM in a best time of 2:19.13, beating out runner-up Ellie Andrews, who also posted a best time of 2:19.37. Peroni was well ahead of Andrews, by around 4 seconds, at the halfway mark of the race, but Andrews charged late and closed most, but not all, of that gap over the last 2 lengths.
- 16-year old Riley Huddleston from the Upper Arlington Swim Club won the women’s 50 free in 26.60, just out-touching Ella Jo Piersma (26.72).
- Carson Foster‘s Mason teammate Adam Chaney swam a 22.67 in the 50 free. That’s his fastest time outside of a World or National Championship meet, improving on a 22.93 from the Knoxville Pro Swim Series in January that previously held that position for him.
- World Junior Championships finalist Ellie Andrews from the Dublin Community Swim Team won the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:11.18.
- University of Louisville sophomore Griffin Manning, who swam for the Cardinals this season but didn’t make their ACC roster, won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 1:04.41. That shaves almost 2 tenths off his previous lifetime best in long course (done at the 2018 Summer Junior National Championships) and inches him closer to the Olympic Trials standard of 1:03.29.
If we think of this as truly representative of OTs, this is an extremely encouraging time for “semi-finals”.
But we do not
Yeah, nothing can simulate the atmosphere of OTs. It’s a pressure cooker.
The real pressure will be tomorrow morning when he has to finish in the top 8 of the 2fly prelims and then apologize to sccoach and the parents of the 17th place finisher for the stealing that poor kids spot in the consol finals
Obviously Carson getting a ‘3rd swim’ is more important than anything else.
The crazy part is he could go 2:00 and 1:58 without using that much energy come trials. He could be a 1:56 realistically
He didn’t use that much energy?
I wonder if this is tapered