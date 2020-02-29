Carson Foster Swims 1:58 in 200 IM in “Semi-Finals” of Trials Simulation

2020 Ohio MAKO Senior Meet

February 28th-March 1st, 2020

Corwin Nixon Aquatic Center, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

LCM (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 OH MAKO Senior Meet”

Step 2 of US National Teamer Carson Foster‘s plan to test his Olympic Trials strategy this weekend at a meet in Oxford, Ohio is complete via a 1:58.83 in the finals of the boys’ 200 IM on Friday evening.

That swim follows a 2:00.27 in prelims on Friday morning.

As SwimSwam reported earlier, Foster is testing his racing strategy in a prelims-semifinals-finals format this weekend, even though there is no semi-finals at this weekend’s meet. He will race a 200 fly prelim on Saturday morning, and presuming he qualifies for a final (which he should), he will swim the finals of the 200 fly as a 200 IM to get the morning-evening-evening swim cadence that he would experience if he advanced to the finals at this summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials.

In 2016, it took a 2:01.96 to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 200 IM and 1:59.86 to qualify for the finals of the men’s 200 IM. The top 2 finishers at that meet were Michael Phelps in 1:55.91 and Ryan Lochte in 1:56.22. So far, Foster is ahead of that pace in each of his first two swims.

Finishing 2nd in that race was 15-year old Spencer Aurnou-Rhees of the Ohio State Swim Club in a new lifetime best of 2:05.70. That time improves his position as the fastest 15-year old in the country this season, leaving him now more than two-and-a-half seconds clear of any other American 15-year old.

Other Friday Winners: