Carson Foster Swims 1:58 in 200 IM in “Semi-Finals” of Trials Simulation

2020 Ohio MAKO Senior Meet

  • February 28th-March 1st, 2020
  • Corwin Nixon Aquatic Center, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 OH MAKO Senior Meet”

Step 2 of US National Teamer Carson Foster‘s plan to test his Olympic Trials strategy this weekend at a meet in Oxford, Ohio is complete via a 1:58.83 in the finals of the boys’ 200 IM on Friday evening.

That swim follows a 2:00.27 in prelims on Friday morning.

As SwimSwam reported earlier, Foster is testing his racing strategy in a prelims-semifinals-finals format this weekend, even though there is no semi-finals at this weekend’s meet. He will race a 200 fly prelim on Saturday morning, and presuming he qualifies for a final (which he should), he will swim the finals of the 200 fly as a 200 IM to get the morning-evening-evening swim cadence that he would experience if he advanced to the finals at this summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials.

In 2016, it took a 2:01.96 to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 200 IM and 1:59.86 to qualify for the finals of the men’s 200 IM. The top 2 finishers at that meet were Michael Phelps in 1:55.91 and Ryan Lochte in 1:56.22. So far, Foster is ahead of that pace in each of his first two swims.

Finishing 2nd in that race was 15-year old Spencer Aurnou-Rhees of the Ohio State Swim Club in a new lifetime best of 2:05.70. That time improves his position as the fastest 15-year old in the country this season, leaving him now more than two-and-a-half seconds clear of any other American 15-year old.

Other Friday Winners:

  • 16-year old Nyah Funderburke from the Ohio State Swim Club won the women’s 100 back in 1:03.19. That totals to almost a 2.2 second drop across prelims in finals and lands her as the 15th-best American 16 & under so far this season.
  • University of Cincinnati senior Blake Hanna, the runner-up at last week’s AAC Conference Championship meet, made the trek north for this meet and was rewarded with a lifetime best of 56.37 to win the men’s 100 back final. That (along with a 56.47 in prelims) dips him under the Olympic Trials standard. He already had a standard in the 200 back.
  • 18-year old Maya Geringer won the women’s 400 free free in 4:24.93, which is a new best time.
  • University of Cincinnati swimmer Michael Balcerak won the men’s 400 free in 4:03.44.
  • 16-year old Martina Peroni won the women’s 200 IM in a best time of 2:19.13, beating out runner-up Ellie Andrews, who also posted a best time of 2:19.37. Peroni was well ahead of Andrews, by around 4 seconds, at the halfway mark of the race, but Andrews charged late and closed most, but not all, of that gap over the last 2 lengths.
  • 16-year old Riley Huddleston from the Upper Arlington Swim Club won the women’s 50 free in 26.60, just out-touching Ella Jo Piersma (26.72).
  • Carson Foster‘s Mason teammate Adam Chaney swam a 22.67 in the 50 free. That’s his fastest time outside of a World or National Championship meet, improving on a 22.93 from the Knoxville Pro Swim Series in January that previously held that position for him.
  • World Junior Championships finalist Ellie Andrews from the Dublin Community Swim Team won the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:11.18.
  • University of Louisville sophomore Griffin Manning, who swam for the Cardinals this season but didn’t make their ACC roster, won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 1:04.41. That shaves almost 2 tenths off his previous lifetime best in long course (done at the 2018 Summer Junior National Championships) and inches him closer to the Olympic Trials standard of 1:03.29.

N P

If we think of this as truly representative of OTs, this is an extremely encouraging time for “semi-finals”.

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
ArtVanDeLegh10

But we do not

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
N P

Yeah, nothing can simulate the atmosphere of OTs. It’s a pressure cooker.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Taa

The real pressure will be tomorrow morning when he has to finish in the top 8 of the 2fly prelims and then apologize to sccoach and the parents of the 17th place finisher for the stealing that poor kids spot in the consol finals

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
ArtVanDeLegh10

Obviously Carson getting a ‘3rd swim’ is more important than anything else.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
39 seconds ago
Dudeman

The crazy part is he could go 2:00 and 1:58 without using that much energy come trials. He could be a 1:56 realistically

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Joe

He didn’t use that much energy?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
DBSWIMS

I wonder if this is tapered

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago

