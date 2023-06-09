Carson Foster Swims 1:54.68 200 Fly; Jake Foster Swims 2:09.39 200 Breast in Austin

2023 South Texas Open

June 9-12, 2023

LCM

Austin, Texas

Meet Mobile: “2023 ST TXLA Texas Open”

After competing a few weeks ago in Texas (Carson Foster) and California (Jake Foster), the Foster brothers are at it again posting the fastest times for Americans so far this season.

Carson Foster swam a 1:54.68 in the 200 butterfly. That makes him the top American this season by over a second as the previous fastest was a 1:55.70 from Trenton Julian. Carson Foster holds a best time of 1:53.67 in the event which he swam last July, notably a few weeks after winning silver in both the 200 and 400 IMs at 2022 Worlds.

Today’s swim was Carson Foster‘s second-fastest swim in the event ever. Notably, he swam a 1:56.04 in the event in April to finish second behind Leon Marchand at Pro Swim-Westmont.

Carson Foster did not compete in the event last year at 2022 World Trials but his time from today would have finished third. Although he would have technically missed the Worlds team in the event, Foster’s time would have been fourth in the final at Worlds, and faster than Americans Luca Urlando and Julian swam at the meet.

The 200 butterfly is on the first day of Trials in Indianapolis later this month. The only other events of the day are the 100 free and 1500 freestyle.

Carson Foster is also entered in the 200 IM, 200 free, 400 IM later in the meet.

Jake Foster also posted the top time by an American so far this season as he swam a 2:09.38 in the 200 breast. Jake Foster passes up Chase Kalisz for the top time so far as Kalisz swam a 2:10.10 at the US Open in December.

Jake Foster‘s best time in the event is a 2:09.00 which he swam to finish second in the event at 2022 Summer Nationals. He competed in the event at 2022 International Team Trials and swam a 2:09.73 to finish third, only 0.89 seconds off of making the Worlds team.

Like his brother, today’s swim for Jake Foster was his second fastest in the event ever. Just a few weeks ago, Jake Foster swam personal best times in both the 50 and 100 breast at Pro Swim- Mission Viejo.

The 200 breast is on the second day of competition in Indianapolis later this month.

Jake Foster is entered in the 100 breast and 200 IM later in the meet this weekend.

Both of the Foster brothers have made big announcements in the past few months. Carson Foster announced he would be turning pro at the beginning of May. Jake Foster announced that he would be deferring medical school to swim as a pro for the next year, after originally planning to retire.