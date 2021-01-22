Caroline Theil Picks Up Three Wins, Leading Texas A&M To Victory Over SMU

Texas A&M and SMU went head to head tonight in a one day dual meet, hosted by Texas A&M. As several close races ensued, A&M ultimately came out on top, scoring a total of 172 points to SMU’s 125.

Contributing greatly to Texas’ victory was Caroline Theil who finished first in the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke, and 200 IM. Her winning 200 freestyle came at a 1:50.13 which was nearly 3 seconds faster than SMU’s Jenna Watson (1:53.04). Hayley Yelle from A&M came in with a 1:53.83 for third.

Theil and Watson also went 1-2 in the 200 IM wherein Theil was a 2:01.10 and Watson followed with a 2:05.27. Rounding out the top three there was SMU’s Gabi Grobler with a 2:07.39. Theil’s third victory was the 200 backstroke where she just out-touched teammate Jing Quah. Theil and Quah were 2:01.13 and 2:01.26, respectively. Samantha Schlicht from A&M wasn’t far behind, hitting a 2:01.55 for bronze.

SMU’s Alex Stevens delivered a double win in the 50/100 freestyle, swimming a 23.50 and 50.99, respectively. In the former, she out-touched Bobbi Kennet from Texas A&M by just 0.16 for the win and SMU teammate Johanna Gudmundsdottir followed with a 23.71 for third. In the 100, Stevens’ 50.99 was the only sub-52 swim as Mollie Wright and Sarah Szklaruk-Traipe trailed with 52.18 and 52.43, respectively for silver and bronze.

That was just over her best for Stevens in both of the sprints, a little bit over her PBs of 23.22 in the 50 and 50.44 in the 100.

Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek also delivered two victories at tonight’s meet, notching victories in the 100 backstroke and the 500 freestyle. In the backstroke, her 54.63 allowed her to claim the win with a decent margin over second-place finisher and Texas teammate Kara Eisenmann‘s 56.32. Abigail Ahrens made it an all-Texas podium as she hit a 56.96 for bronze.

In the 500, Stepanek was the only swimmer to crack the 5-minute mark, finishing the race in 4:54.15. Stepanek was the only one from A&M to score points in the event as Katie Jordan (5:05.29), Annabelle Corcoran (5:09.03), Lauren Thompson (5:24.46), and Sofia Lara (5:42.40) went 2nd-5th for SMU.

Texas’ other victors tonight include Jing Quah in the 1000 freestyle with a 9:55.76, Kylie Powers in the 100 backstroke with a 1:02.96, and Taylor Pike in the 100 butterfly with a 54.55. Texas and SMU each took one relay victory, with A&M winning the 4×50 medley and SMU winning the 4×50 freestyle.

Following their tight loss to Texas A&M, SMU will have just one day before their next meet on Saturday where they will face off against Tulane. Like SMU, Texas will be back in action on Sunday when they will go up against LSU.