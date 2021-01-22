Ohio State Commit Teresa Ivan Throws Down 200 Backstroke PB

2021 SCSC SC LowCountry Showdown

January 15-18, 2021

North Charleston Aquatic Center, North Charleston, SC

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile “2021 SCSC SC LowCountry Showdown”

Ohio State commit Teresa Ivan had a standout meet at the SCSC LowCountry Showdown last weekend, coming out of the weekend with a total of five victories and one personal best time.

Ivan, one of the top swimmers in the high school class of 2021, kicked off the weekend by swimming the 200 backstroke. After cruising to a time of 2:05.29 in prelims, Ivan crushed the final, winning in a new personal best of 1:58.89. This was a huge personal best for the senior, who cut almost 2 seconds off of her best time, getting under the 2:00 minute barrier for the first time. Notably, Ivan swam an extremely consistent race, splitting 28.81/29.75/30.16/30.17, which left her last two 50 splits within .01 of each other.

In her next event, the 50 freestyle, Ivan threw down a time of 22.91 to get her hand to the wall ahead of the field. Ivan’s efforts came within .3 of her best time, which stands at a 22.63.Following the same trend, Ivan swam to a final time of 49.47 in the 100 freestyle, which came within a half-second of her best time of 49.04.

Ivan also claimed victories in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle over the weekend. In the 100 backstroke, she finished in a time of 54.94, while she touched in a time of 1:49.91 in the 200 freestyle.

14-year-old Lilla Bognar also had a good showing, picking up best times across a total of 4 events.

Bognar began the weekend by winning the 13-14 500 freestyle in a time of 5:03.27, which knocked over 7 seconds off of her best time. This put her over 20 seconds ahead of her closest opponent. In addition, her time would have narrowly placed 3rd overall in the 15& over age group.

The next evening, Bognar went a personal best of 24.70 in the 50 freestyle to claim the top spot in the event. This knocked over a half second off of her personal best, marking her first time under the 25-second mark. Shortly after, Bognar won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:10.61. This fell just short of her personal best, 1:08.06, that she had gone in prelims, which dropped over a second off of her previous best.

Bognar’s final drop of the weekend came in the 200 breaststroke, where she crushed a time of 2:25.56 to knock almost 10 seconds off of her personal best. Impressively, she took out the first 100 faster than her time from the 100 breaststroke the night before, splitting 1:09.88.

Other Highlights: