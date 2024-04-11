Caroline Riggs Earns First Trials Cut And Other Swims You Might Have Missed On Night 1

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Highlighting swims you might have missed on night 1 of San Antonio was Caroline Riggs who swam a 16:42.12 in the women’s 1500 free swimming out of heat 2 (the 2nd fastest heat). Riggs came in with an entry time of a 16:54.80. Riggs dipped under the Trials cut of a 16:45.69. That marked her first Olympic Trials cut.

Riggs just finished her freshman season at Yale. She is also entered in the 400 IM, 800 free, and 200 breast in San Antonio. Her best time in the 400 IM is a 4:53.09 while the Trials cut if a 4:49.89. She has been just off the 200 breast Trials cut of a 2:31.69 as she swam a 2:31.77 last summer.

17 year old William Mulgrew was the #8 seed coming into the event and finished 3rd dropping over ten seconds. Mulgrew went from a 15:29.82 to a 15:19.25. That stands at #52 in the 17-18 age group of all-time. Mulgrew is committed to Harvard for 2025.

Henry Morrissey swam out of the 2nd fastest heat and dropped a 15:37.92 to finish 6th in the event. Morrisey came in entered with a 15:49.14. His best time stood at a 15:37.91 which he swam at 2021 Summer NCSAs, a time that expired as an “entry time” for today’s meet.

Arizona State’s Dylan Gravely swam a huge best time in heat two swimming a 15:40.07 to finish 7th. He dropped over 15 seconds as his entry time was a 15:56.54. Gravely has represented the US in Open Water competition.