Caroline Maxvill To Leave Miami, Join LSU As Assistant

The LSU Tigers have hired Caroline Maxvill as their new assistant coach, leaving her post at Miami (FL) where she spent three years.

Current head coach Dave Geyer commented on the addition of Maxvill:

“Our staff is excited to have Caroline join us soon. Through the interview process it was clear that this was a position she was excited for and wanted to have. She brings a great background of swimming under LSU alum Steve Bultman where he has a number of former athletes as coaches as well. With her experience at TCU and more recently at Miami we like what she brings to us with Recruiting experience and coaching.”

Maxvill will be replacing former LSU assistant Jeana Kempe, who was hired by Auburn last month. She’ll join Geyer, along with current assistants Milorad Cavic and Steve Mellor.

Hired by Miami in 2015, Maxvill previously spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach with TCU, beginning in 2013. Prior to that, she was an assistant coach at Athens (Texas) High School.

Before beginning her coaching career, Maxvill swam collegiately with Texas A&M, a current conference rival of LSU. She was a four-year letterwinner with the Aggies, helping lead A&M to two Big 12 titles (2008, 2010) and was an Academic All-American in 2010. She was also a Texas High School State Champion in the 100 breaststroke (4A – small schools) in 2007.