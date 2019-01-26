Calypso Sheridan Wins 3 Events as Northwestern is Swept by Louisville

Louisville vs Northwestern

Friday, January 25th

Ralph Wright Natatorium, Louisville, KY

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Women

Louisville – 166 Northwestern – 134

Men

Louisville – 200 Northwestern – 100

Louisville swept Northwestern in a Big Ten/ACC dual meet at Louisville on Friday, January 25th. Louisville was dominant in the men’s meet, winning 15 of 16 events, for a 200-100 victory. The women’s meet was much closer, with Louisville winning 9 of 16 events for a 166-134 win. Northwestern’s strong showing in the women’s meet was fueled by sophomore Calypso Sheridan, who won 3 individual events.

Sheridan swept the backstroke events and won the 400 IM. The 100 back was a tight race, with Sheridan coming out just ahead of Alina Kendzior (Louisville), 53.99 to 54.18.Sheridan lead that race the whole way through, flipping at the 50 mark .01 seconds ahead of Kendzior. Sheridan then took the 200 back, again over Kendzior, but this time she won by over a second. Sheridan took the early lead, hitting the 100 mark at 57.20, and coming home in 59.61 for a 1:56.81. Calypso then capped off her meet with a huge win in the 400 IM, finishing in 4:14.87 to claim victory by 8 seconds.

Sophie Cattermole only swam one event for Louisville, taking the women’s 1650 with a 16:17.50. That marks her second fastest mile of the season, and her fastest mile in a non-invite meet. Mallory Comerford only swam 3 events, the 200 free, 100 fly, and the 200 medley relay. In the medley relay, Comerford helped Louisvile to a win with her 23.63 fly split. She then won the 200 free with a 1:48.77, marking her slowest 200 free of the season by over a second, but she still won the race by over a second. Comerford then was upset in the 100 fly, posting a 55.67, while Northwestern’s Miriam Guevara (freshman) won the race with a 54.69.

In the men’s meet, Louisville had a couple great splits on their 200 medley relay. Evgenii Somov swam a 23.49 breaststroke split, and Andrej Barna anchored in 19.20. Mitchell Whyte led off that relay in 23.68, and Bartosz Piszczorowicz swam the fly leg in 21.63. Louisville had an excellent showing in the men’s 1650, where Marcelo Acosta won with a 15:01.61. That time is a season best for Acosta, coming in 3 seconds faster than he swam at the IU Invitational, his mid-season meet.

The sole event Northwestern won in the men’s meet was the 200 back, where Manuel Martos swam a 1:47.01 to win by well over a second. Martos led the entire race, largely expanding his lead throughout the race.

PRESS RELEASE – LOUISVILLE:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 16/8 ranked University of Louisville women and men’s swimming and diving team swept the visiting Wildcats of No. NR/23 ranked Northwestern on Senior Day Friday afternoon at the Ralph Wright Natatorium. The Louisville women won 166-134 and the men rolled 200-100.

“Senior Day is always bitter sweet to go through that emotion and then try to get up and swim fast, so it’s a little bit of a mixed bag,” said UofL head coach Arthur Albiero . “It’s a packed house to honor this group, and I think for us to get back to racing is the most important thing. It’s the second meet this semester and you could tell there’s still a few things we need to work on. We’re making progress in a lot of ways, but we have a long way to go. That’s the good news, we’ve got work to do.”

The Cards were buoyed by winning all four relays and highlights included multiple event wins from Evgenii Somov (100-, 200-breast, 200 MR), Mariia Astashkina (100-, 200 breast 200 MR), Marcelo Acosta (1650, 500-free), and diver Daniel Pinto , who swept the 1M and 3M boards.

Alina Kendzior (25.49), Mariia Astashkina (27.91), Mallory Comerford (23.63) and Arina Openysheva (22.77) opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:39.80. For the men, Mitchell Whyte (23.68), Evgenii Somov (23.49), Bartosz Piszczorowicz (21.63) and Andrej Barna (19.20) made it a relay sweep for the Cardinals in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:28.00.

In the grueling 1650 freestyle, Sophie Cattermole won with an NCAA B cut time of 16:17.50. For the men, senior Marcelo Acosta took top honors in the 1650 free with a season best time and NCAA B cut time of 15:01.61. Graham Barrett (15:16.25), T.C. Smith (15:23.11) and Hayden Curley (15:23.17) also earned NCAA B cut times in the 1650 free.

Mallory Comerford picked up a victory for the Cardinals with a time of 1:48.77 in the 200 free. Diana Dunn finished second with a 1:49.99. For the men, Colton Paulson wins the 200 free with a 1:37.56, followed closely by Cardinal newcomer Bartosz Piszczorowicz with a 1:38.84.

Alina Kendzior was second in the 100 back with a time of 54.18. Mitchell Whyte notched a win in the 100 back by a full second with a 49.0.

The Louisville men got a win from Evgenii Somov in the 100 breast with a time of 55.0. Mariia Astashkina touched second in the 100 breast with a 1:03.01.

Grace Oglesby and Alena Kraus posted another 1-2 finish for the Cards with times of 2:00.27 and 2:02.02 in the 200 fly. Jarrett Jones won the 200 fly with a 1:49.11. Daniel Sos was just behind in second with a 1:49.61.

Avery Braunecker touched first in the 50 free with a 23.38. Casey Fanz was third in a time of 23.49. Senior Matyi Kovacs picked up a win in the 50 free with a time of 20.62.

Michaela Sliney (290.55) and Brianna Price (270.98) finish 1-2 on the 1-meter, both NCAA Zone cuts. Daniel Pinto earned the top spot on the 3-meter with an NCAA Zone cut score of 342.38.

Andrej Barna cruised in the 100 free when he won by more than a full second with a 44.06.

Alina Kendzior touched second in the 200 back with a 1:57.98. Mitchell Whyte was into the wall second in the 200 back with a 1:48.45.

Mariia Astashkina out-touched Northwestern in the 200 breast with a time of 2:14.89. It was another 1-2 finish for the Cards. Evgenii Somov picked up the victory in the 200 breast with a 2:02.83, Michael Hampel was second with a 2:07.39.

Arina Openysheva added another win for the Cardinals when she finished first in the 500 free with a 4:58.74, followed by teammate Alena Kraus , who was second with a 5:00.49. Marcelo Acosta picked up his second win of the day in the 500 free with a 4:30.08.

Mallory Comerford took second in the 100 fly with a 55.67, followed by Nastja Govejsek in third with a 55.93. Nick Albiero stopped the clock in time of 48.14 to win the 100 fly, followed by Nikkos Sofianidis in second with a 49.89

Newcomer Maria Sumida took second in the 400 IM for the Cardinals with a time of 4:27.58 before Jarrett Jones won the 400 IM with a time of 4:00.58.

Daniel Pinto made it a sweep on the boards with a win on the 1-meter in a score of 333.60. Anika Holland placed second on the 3-meter with a season best score of 294.08.

Braunecker (51.61), Openysheva (50.03), Kraus (51.95) and Schultz (51.01) bring home a win in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:24.6. The team of Albiero (45.22) , Barna (43.16), Colton Paulson (45.06) with an anchor from Sofianidis of 44.88. to close out the meet with a win in the 400 free relay in a time of 2:58.32.

PRESS RELEASE – NORTHWESTERN:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Wildcats wrapped up action Friday night at Ralph R. Wright Natatorium where they took on the University of Louisville in their first of two meets slated for this weekend. The men and women finished with 100 and 134 points respectively.

Northwestern started the day off with a second place finish from the women’s team of Calypso Sheridan , Sophie Angus , Miriam Guevara and Malorie Han , and a third place finish from the men’s team of Ryan Gridley , Will Hofstadter , Arjun Sharma and Andrew Zhang in the 200 medley relays. In the 1650, Ilektra Lebl , Rachel Tseng and Irune Andres finished with a Northwestern 2-3-4 sweep, Lebl’s time of 16:26.85 was enough to secure a B-standard. DJ Hwang led the men’s side with a third place finish, followed by Colin Murphy in sixth.

In the women’s 100 back, Sheridan secured the first NU win of the day, followed by Guevara in third and Nicole Aarts in fourth. On the men’s side, the ‘Cats had a 2-4-5-7 finish led by senior Jack Thorne .

First-year Bacarizo brought home his first collegiate win in the men’s 200 back, finishing in 1:47.10. On the women’s side, Sheridan out touched her competition by over a second in a time of 1:56.81. Sheridan also came back to win the 400 IM in a time of 4:14.87.

First-year, Guevara won the women’s 100 fly in 54.69, followed by fellow first-year Jasmine Hellmer in fourth. In the 100 free, sophomore Han led the ‘Cats 1-6-7 finish in a time of 51.16, followed by Melissa Melnick and Lily Kurzydlo .

On the diving boards, senior Olivia Rosendahl won the 3-meter dive with a score of 302.48 and Evan Labuda was the top finisher for the men, finishing second with 329.33 points. In the 1-meter, the ‘Cats had two three place finishes with senior Eryn Scannell and Labuda as NU’s top finishers.

The ‘Cats closed out the meet with second place finishes for both the men and women in the 400 free relay. The women’s team of Han, Tara Vovk , Krystal Lara and Jasmine Hellmer touched in a time of 3:26.34. The men’s team of Zhang, Liam Gately , Hofstadter and R.Gridley finished in a time of 3:01.80.

Northwestern will be back in the pool tomorrow as they take on Cincinnati starting at 11 am.