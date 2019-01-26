Pittsfield High School Coach Tim Mazzer Dies at 58

Less than a week after his 58th birthday, Pittsfield, Massachusetts swim coach Tim Mazzer died on Sunday of an apparent heart attack. Mazzer had served as the co-head coach for Pittsfield High School for the last 10 seasons in addition to his job as a Program Quality Engineer in the Navy Nuclear Weapons Security Program at General Dynamics.

In total, Mazzer worked with the Pittsfield High swimming program for almost 20 years.

In their first meet after Mazzer’s death, Pittsfield High returned to competition on Friday evening, after a Celebration of Life ceremony earlier in the day. Determined to ‘Swim for Tim,’ the team swept Wahconah High, with their opponents joining in on chants of support for the fallen coach.

Besides his work in engineering and swimming, Mazzer had a passion for music, including official membership in the Martin Guitar Owners Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being requested for the Seven Hills Foundation or the Pittsfield High School Swim Team.