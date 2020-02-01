Calvillo Swims Season Best; Indiana Men, Louisville Women Earn Wins

INDIANA vs. LOUISVILLE

Jan. 31, 2020

Hosted by Louisville

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN: Louisville 156.5, Indiana 143.5

MEN: Indiana 171, Louisville 129

Louisville hosted Big Ten opponent Indiana for senior day. The teams saw a split result, with the Indiana men coming out on top. On the women’s side, Louisville won a tight contest over the Hoosiers.

Men’s Highlights

Bruno Blaskovic was one of Indiana’s multi-event winners. The sophomore swept the sprints, turning in a 19.95 in the 50 free as the only man under 20. Freshman teammate Jack Franzman was 2nd there in 20.08. The pair went 1-2 again in the 100 free, with Blaskovic coming from behind to win 43.52 to 43.75.

Mikey Calvillo swept the distance freestyles for the Hoosiers, winning both by body lengths. His 9:03.65 in the 1000 free was a season best by over a second. He went on to win the 500 free in 4:24.37.

Evgenii Somov swept the breaststrokes for Louisville. He turned closely with IU’s Zane Backes in the 100 breast, extending his lead on the back half to win it in 53.33 to Backes’ 53.77. They had another close race in the 200 breast as the race came down to hundredths. Somov pulled slightly ahead on the 3rd 50, with Backes making his move on the final split. Somov was able to hold on, winning 1:58.27 to 1:58.30.

Women’s Highlights

The Louisville women swept the butterflies between Grace Oglesby and Alena Kraus. In the 100 fly, Oglesby held off freshman teammate Christina Regenauer by a nail to win 54.75 to 54.81. Kraus also had a close finish, racing against IU freshman Carla Gildersleeve in the 200 fly. She got out ahead on the front half, holding on in the closing yards to win 1:59.28 to Gildersleeve’s 1:59.39.

Freshman Cora Dupre won a triple for the Hoosiers, including a sprint sweep (22.93/49.45). Dupre also won the 200 free in 1:47.79. Teammate Noelle Peplowski won a close battle with fellow Hoosier freshman Emily Weiss in the 100 breast, 1:01.49 to 1:01.63. Weiss (2:11.66) went on to top Peplowski (2:11.69) by hundredths in the 200 breast. Peplowski earned her 2nd win in the 200 IM. She was over 2 seconds behind at the halfway mark, but closed the gap on the breast leg and powered through to win it in 2:01.56.

PRESS RELEASE – INDIANA

PRESS RELEASE – LOUISVILLE

