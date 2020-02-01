Calvillo Swims Season Best; Indiana Men, Louisville Women Earn Wins

INDIANA vs. LOUISVILLE
- Jan. 31, 2020
- Hosted by Louisville
- Short Course Yards
- Full Results
TEAM SCORES
- WOMEN: Louisville 156.5, Indiana 143.5
- MEN: Indiana 171, Louisville 129
Louisville hosted Big Ten opponent Indiana for senior day. The teams saw a split result, with the Indiana men coming out on top. On the women’s side, Louisville won a tight contest over the Hoosiers.
Men’s Highlights
Bruno Blaskovic was one of Indiana’s multi-event winners. The sophomore swept the sprints, turning in a 19.95 in the 50 free as the only man under 20. Freshman teammate Jack Franzman was 2nd there in 20.08. The pair went 1-2 again in the 100 free, with Blaskovic coming from behind to win 43.52 to 43.75.
Mikey Calvillo swept the distance freestyles for the Hoosiers, winning both by body lengths. His 9:03.65 in the 1000 free was a season best by over a second. He went on to win the 500 free in 4:24.37.
Evgenii Somov swept the breaststrokes for Louisville. He turned closely with IU’s Zane Backes in the 100 breast, extending his lead on the back half to win it in 53.33 to Backes’ 53.77. They had another close race in the 200 breast as the race came down to hundredths. Somov pulled slightly ahead on the 3rd 50, with Backes making his move on the final split. Somov was able to hold on, winning 1:58.27 to 1:58.30.
Women’s Highlights
The Louisville women swept the butterflies between Grace Oglesby and Alena Kraus. In the 100 fly, Oglesby held off freshman teammate Christina Regenauer by a nail to win 54.75 to 54.81. Kraus also had a close finish, racing against IU freshman Carla Gildersleeve in the 200 fly. She got out ahead on the front half, holding on in the closing yards to win 1:59.28 to Gildersleeve’s 1:59.39.
Freshman Cora Dupre won a triple for the Hoosiers, including a sprint sweep (22.93/49.45). Dupre also won the 200 free in 1:47.79. Teammate Noelle Peplowski won a close battle with fellow Hoosier freshman Emily Weiss in the 100 breast, 1:01.49 to 1:01.63. Weiss (2:11.66) went on to top Peplowski (2:11.69) by hundredths in the 200 breast. Peplowski earned her 2nd win in the 200 IM. She was over 2 seconds behind at the halfway mark, but closed the gap on the breast leg and powered through to win it in 2:01.56.
PRESS RELEASE – INDIANA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Indiana University men’s swimming and diving team toppled the No. 10 Louisville Cardinals by a final tally of 171-129, while the women’s team suffered a tough 156.5-143.5 setback against the No. 19 Cardinals at the Ralph Wright Natatorium on Friday afternoon.
TEAM SCORES
Men
No. 5 Indiana 171, No. 10 Louisville 129
Women
19 Louisville 156.5.5, No. 15 Indiana 143.5
HOOSIER WINNERS
MEN
Bruno Blaskovic – 50 freestyle (19.95); 100 freestyle (43.52); 400 freestyle relay (2:52.84)
Brendan Burns – 200 butterfly (1:44.21)
Mikey Calvillo – 500 freestyle (4:24.37); 1,000 freestyle (9:03.65);
Gabriel Fantoni – 100 backstroke (47.16)
Jack Franzman – 400 freestyle relay (2:52.84)
Mory Gould – 3-meter Diving (402.83)
Van Mathias – 400 freestyle relay (2:52.84)
Mohamed Samy – 200 freestyle (1:36.98); 400 freestyle relay (2:52.84)
WOMEN
Cora Dupre – 50 freestyle (22.93); 100 freestyle (49.45); 200 freestyle (1:47.79);
Cassy Jernberg – 1,000 freestyle (9:53.02);
Bailey Kovac – 200 backstroke (1:59.76)
Noelle Peplowski – 100 breaststroke (1:01.49); 200 IM (2:01.56)
Emily Weiss – 200 breaststroke (2:11.66);
NOTABLES
• Dupre earned three individual event victories, the third time in her debut season at Indiana in which the Cincinnati native has won at least three individual events. She also claimed a trio of victories to open the season against Notre Dame and Kentucky, and again last week against Purdue.
• Calvillo nabbed the distance sweep after winning both the 500 and 1,000 freestyle. He accomplished this feat for the third time this season after doing so in both the long course and short course competitions against Texas and Louisville earlier in the season. His winning 1,000 free time also established a new career best.
• Blaskovic walked away with two individual event victories for the first time during his senior campaign. He also led the winning 400 freestyle relay with a 43.76 opening split.
• The six-dive score (402.83) posted in the 3-meter dive by Gould broke the Ralph Wright Natatorium record.
• In total, 13 Hoosiers helped claim 17 event victories. Indiana tallied 12 NCAA B Cut marks in the pool and five Zone Qualifying Standard scores on the boards.
NCAA CUTS
A: None.
B: Zane Backes (100 breast, 53.77; 200 breast, 1:58.30); Bruno Blaskovic (50 free, 19.95; 100 freestyle, 43.52); Brendan Burns (200 fly, 1:44.21); Cora Dupre (100 free, 49.45); Gabriel Fantoni (100 back, 47.16); Jack Franzman (100 free, 43.75); Noelle Peplowski (100 breast, 1:01.49; 200 breast, 2:11.69); Emily Weiss (100 breast, 1:01.63; 200 breast, 2:11.66)
NCAA Zones Qualifying Scores
1-Meter: Taylor Carter (265.50); Mory Gould (304.13); Zain Smith (267.68)
3-meter: Mory Gould (402.83); Cole VanDevender (352.28)
UP NEXT
The Indiana Hoosier women’s swimming and diving teams will head to Iowa City, Iowa for the 2020 Big Ten Championships from Feb. 19-22, while the men’s team will host an NCAA First Chance Meet on Feb. 22-23.
@IndianaSwimDive
PRESS RELEASE – LOUISVILLE
Not available as of posting.
Leave a Reply