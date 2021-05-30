California HS Women, Carpinteria Men Emerge Victorious at CIF-SS D4 Champs

2021 CIF Southern Section Division 4 Swimming and Diving Championships

May 21-29, 2021

Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Short Course Yards

Full Results

Results on Meet Mobile “2021 CIF-SS Division 4”

After the 2020 edition of the meet was canceled due to the pandemic, the competition returned in 2021 with athletes competing at Santa Margarita Catholic High School. On the women’s side, in a meet that was loaded with underclassmen event winners, California High School came out on top. For the men, it was Carpinteria who came away with the meet title.

Girls Recap

The women’s meet was dominated by performances from underclassmen, with every individual event with the exception of diving being won by an athlete who was either a freshman or sophomore.

The diving portion of the meet, which took place last week, saw just one girl, Dara Reyblat, take to the boards. The senior from Campbell Hall finished with a score of 410.05.

Opening swimming competition, California High School won the 200 medley relay in dominant fashion, beating runner-up Castaic by almost four seconds in a time of 1:57.54. The school opened and closed the meet with wins, finishing with the top time in the 400 free relay at the end of the session. The school touched in that race in 3:49.68.

After helping her school to claim first in the relay, California freshman Kai Izquierdo took first in the 200 free. The only competitor to finish under 2:00, Izquierdo touched in 1:58.91. The swim was a big lifetime best for the 14-year old, as her previous best time was 2:03.60. The 200 wasn’t her only win of the meet, as she picked up a second win later on in the 500 free. She won that event in dominant fashion as well, leading the field by 11 seconds to touch in 5:11.59.

California had a second freshman pick-up wins in multiple events, Hanna LaBrada. LaBrada first led the field in the 200 IM with a time of 2:13.28, before picking up her second of the day with a 58.09 in the 100 fly.

The first win that wasn’t from California came in the 50 free, when Kathryn Simpson of Charter Oak came away with the top time. Simpson narrowly edged out Makena Nansen of Bishop Montgomery with her time of 24.47. Simpson wasn’t done after the 50 free win, going on to pick up another win in the 100 free (53.33) as well.

Coming away with the top time in the 200 free relay was the team of Zoe Ahrens, Amanda McKee, Brooke Munoz, and Alyssa Haas of Tustin, who touched in 1:49.29.

A sophomore at Summit, Chelsea Fascio came away with the top time in the 100 back. The school’s lone competitor at the meet, Fascio touched in 1:01.02 for her second medal of the day. Her first medal came in the 100 fly, where she took third in 1:02.34.

The final individual event of the day featured Adelle Brush topping the field in the 100 breast. A freshman at St. Monica Academy, Brush touched in 1:08.73. Like Fascio, the win was her second medal of the meet, having finished as the runner-up in the 200 IM to start the day.

Team Scores

California – 259 North – 145 Castaic – 140 Tustin – 136 Bishop Montgomery – 123

Men’s Meet Recap

While California was dominant on the women’s side, they were edged out by Carpinteria on the men’s by just 15 points.

Competing last week on the 1-meter, Joshua Thai won the diving event in record-breaking fashion for Alhambra. The junior came away with a new meet record in the event with a score of 646.75. That score was over 100 points ahead of the field and almost 10 points better than the previous record set by Jacob Fielding in 2015. Thai comes from a family that has had recent success on the boards, with his older sister, Briana, having been a part of the University of California, Berkeley’s NCAA team this year.

In the pool, Bishop Montgomery kicked off the meet with the team of Davide Ciuffoli, Eric Zhou, Jack O’Shaughnessy, and Patrick Melia coming away with the win in the 200 medley relay. The team finished in 1:45.17. Three of the four members of the relay went on to pick up individual medals later on in the meet.

In the 200 free it was Jaden Ficklen, a sophomore from Calabassas who came away with the top time. Ficklen touched in 1:40.75 to beat runner-up Jake Pollard by over four seconds for the win. Ficklen wasn’t done after his first gold medal, also claiming the title in the 100 free. There, he was the only athlete to dip under 48.0, hitting the wall in 46.86.

While Pollard couldn’t win the 200 free, he was able to come away with the title in the 500 free later in the meet. The Campbell Hall senior edged out Jacob Sallenbach to win in 4:44.91.

Picking up the title in the 200 IM was a freshman from California, Oscar Cruz. Cruz touched in 2:01.34.

Tyler LeDet, a senior at River Springs, claimed the title in two events, the 50 free and 100 back. Entering the meet as the top seed in each, LeDet won handily in both, touching at 21.33 in the 50 and 50.74 in the back. In 2019, LeDet finished 12th in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 back.

Competing in his first CIF Championships, Quin Seider of Nordhoff won the title in the 100 fly by just .09 over Mary Star of the Sea senior Angel Gonzalez. Sieder touched in 52.80 to Gonzalez’s 52.89. Jack O’Shaughnessy, who was a part of Bishop Mongomery’s winning 200 free relay, rounded out the top three.

The team of Nick Pwee, Harbour Li, Daniel Oroszlan, and Jaden Ficklen from Calabasas was able to come away with the win in the 200 free relay over Bishop Montgomery in a time of 1:32.79. The team was helped to their win by Ficklen’s anchor leg of 21.20, which was the fastest in the field.

Beating out Calabasas’ Nick Pwee in the 100 breast was Daniel Reyes of Northview. The senior was in second at the 50, sitting behind fourth-place finisher Levi Medina, but closed the race fast, splitting a 32.51 on the back half on his way to a final time of 1:01.93.

Closing the meet-off was California, who came away with the win in the 400 free relay. Despite an effort from Augustus Sheaffer on the end of the runner-up Carpinteria relay to chase down California anchor Bryan Finley, he wasn’t able to close the gap. California finishing in 3:28.00 while Carpinteria touched in 3:29.68.

Team Scores

Carpinteria – 223 California – 208 Bishop Montgomery – 178 Calabasas – 168 (tie) Pacifica-Oxnard, Aquinas – 120