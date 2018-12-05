Cal Men, Texas Women Retain #1 CSCAA Rankings; Longhorn Men Move to #2

Karl Ortegon
by Karl Ortegon 1

December 05th, 2018 College, News

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.

For the third-straight poll this season, the University of California-Berkeley men and the University of Texas women rank #1 in the CSCAA rankings.

Besides the pre-season polls, which had the Texas men and the Stanford women at #1, the Cal men and Texas women have held strong throughout the entirety of the first season, even considering a bunch of suited mid-season invite meets that have taken place over the last few weekends.

Cal’s men recently tabulated a #1 result on the Swimulator rankings that SwimSwam put out earlier today, and had a very impressive showing at the 2018 UGA Invite. Even taking aside a heroic and omnipotent weekend from Andrew Seliskar, who stamped his spot as perhaps the best all-around swimmer in the country right now with eye-popping times in every discipline but backstroke (including an astounding range from the 50 free to the 500 free), Cal was a force in essentially every event.

Perhaps the bigger story, though, is the Texas men coming around with a phenomenal weekend of their own. They’ve moved up from #6 to #2, taking them back into the expected dogfight range that we’ve expected between Cal, Texas, and Indiana (the Hoosiers are down to #3 thanks to the Longhorns’ jump). Spurred by the absurd improvements from UT freshman Charlie Scheinfeld in the breaststrokes, who dropped from 53.60 to 51.61 in the 100 and 1:55.94 to 1:52.78 in the 200, and backed by the regular standouts and the expected strength out of another freshman, Drew Kibler, the Longhorns are proving, yet again, not to doubt their dual meet performances.

The Texas women, meanwhile, are continuing a remarkable run at the top spot. Though criticized for not being able to come to NCAAs with strong showings across the board, the talent on this team is undeniable, and their sprints, which have been bolstered immensely by standout freshmen Grace Ariola and Julia Cook (Ariola, in the flashiest yards weekend of her life, notched an ‘A’ cut in the 50 free with a rare sub-22 swim from a freshman), are on fire. With 21’s and 47’s getting left to B relays, there’s a new feel to this team.

Michigan and Stanford fall in at #2 and #3 for the women, with the Michigan women and their regular players finding perhaps the next big butterfly star in freshman Maggie Macneil. Stanford, though exhibiting plenty of strong performances, has yet to really blow the roof off of any expectations that the swimming community had for them prior to this season, what with the proven talent on their roster and the much-heralded recruiting class on their hands.

Meanwhile, among other big moves, both the men and women of Texas A&M have entered the top 10, with the men moving from #13 to #10 and the women from #11 to #8, the Arizona and Mizzou men have leaped from 25th and 24th to 13th and 17th, respectively, and the Virginia women have fallen from #4 to #11. Among new faces to the top 25, the Utah men enter at #21 after being previously unranked, while the previously unranked Arizona, Alabama, and Houston women are now ranked #21, #23, and #25, respectively.

Results can be found below, or on the CSCAA website here.

 Division I Men Division I Women
Rank Prev Team Points Rank Prev Team Points
1 1 California 324 1 1 Texas 318
2 6 Texas 309 2 2 Michigan 317
3 2 Indiana 295 3 3 Stanford 301
4 4 Michigan 269 4 5 California 286
5 4 Florida 265 5 9 Tennessee 259
6 3 NC State 264 6 8 Louisville 257
7 8 Stanford 245 7 6 Southern California 245
8 9 Louisville 214 8 11 Texas A&M 234
9 7 Southern California 212 9 7 NC State 231
10 13 Texas A&M 206 10 10 Florida 198
11 10 Tennessee 196 11 4 Virginia 191
12 14 Georgia 176 11 15 Georgia 191
13 25 Arizona 146 13 17 Kentucky 163
14 11 Ohio State 140 14 13 Indiana 162
15 17 Arizona State 134 15 14 Notre Dame 131
16 15 Virginia 130 16 20 Wisconsin 125
17 24 Missouri 125 17 12 Auburn 123
18 12 Alabama 111 18 21 Minnesota 111
19 19 Florida State 95 19 25 Missouri 96
20 20 Georgia Tech 80 20 16 Duke 74
21 NR Utah 62 21 NR Arizona 69
22 22 Purdue 60 22 23 Ohio State 36
23 21 Notre Dame 57 23 NR Alabama 35
24 18 Minnesota 25 24 19 North Carolina 25
25 23 Kentucky 23 25 NR Houston 18
Also receiving votes Also receiving votes
Virginia Tech (19), Navy/Harvard (13), Denver (6), Grand Canyon (5), Penn/Louisiana State/South Carolina (2) Arkansas/Northwestern (8), Purdue/Utah/UCLA (4), Arizona State (1)

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Tammy Touchpad Error

24.8 backstroke split for Seli was eye popping to me (and it looked real smooth). I think he had great swims in all 4 strokes and many distances.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!